How Sultan bolstered Amit Sadh’s social media profile

His career got a face-lift after starring alongside Salman Khan in last year’s blockbuster Sultan and Amit Sadh says he was amused to see how the film also gave a major boost to his social media profile. The actor says he would get very few likes on his photos which he would share online but post the wrestling-based drama he saw a major increase in his followers on Facebook and Instagram.

“Sultan was a huge film with Salman. I had a great part. I got so much love and attention. My Facebook followers have increased. I was never the digital guy, I used to feel ‘why should I post pictures when I only manage to get 20 likes where as some actor who has done lesser work than me gets 1000 likes’.

“After Sultan, someone asked me to put a photograph and I got 1600 likes within minutes. Now I try to be active on social media,” Amit told PTI during a recent visit here. The actor’s latest film Running Shaadi released this Friday.

Meanwhile, Amit Sadh’s Running Shaadi released this weekend. When talking about comparisons with his contemporaries he said that he is quite happy with the range of roles that he has done so far. “As an actor, I want to do great roles. I need to be challenged. I am lucky that I am getting great parts. These are great times. I am very grateful to everyone who has helped me to reach here. This is just the start.”