How Shahid Kapoor is getting buffed up for Padmavati: a no-salt, all-vegetarian diet

Shahid Kapoor treats himself with sweet nuggets made of coconut milk as he is not allowed to consume any artificial sugar. Shahid Kapoor treats himself with sweet nuggets made of coconut milk as he is not allowed to consume any artificial sugar.

There is a lot of speculation about Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s dream project Padmavati. The film has made headlines for the rivalry between Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor. Ranveer Singh’s kohl-eyed and bearded look has already raised a lot of curiosity. The actor is playing Alauddin Khilji in the most-awaited movie of the year. Ranveer’s menacing look at Umang 2017 garnered a lot of attention. But we are yet to see Shahid Kapoor’s look who is playing Raja Rawal Ratan Singh in the movie.

Shahid Kapoor is prepping up for his role and has collaborated with Mumbai-based Canadian Chef Kelvin Cheung. The actor who is vegetarian is adhering to a strict diet plan to get the beefed-up look for the movie. Kelvin has planned out a special diet for Shahid that comprises three meals and two snack packs, reported Mumbai Mirror. Here are all the deets about Shahid’s diet plan:

The actor includes greens like broccoli, kale and spinach, along with grains and legumes that are rich in protein in his afternoon meal.

Shahid treats himself with a snack of sweet potatoes after wrapping a long shoot day.

The actor is on a no-salt diet. Kelvin makes sure that his meals are flavoured with certain spices to make for the absence of salt. Shahid usually has Asian cuisine. However, the actor is allowed to treat himself with a Mexican meal like a rice wrap with lots of grilled, steamed or raw vegetables once in a week.

Shahid treats himself with sweet nuggets made of coconut milk as he is not allowed to consume any artificial sugar. The actor also relishes having a bowl of mangoes in summer.

How does Shahid keep himself hydrated? Kelvin makes sure actor’s meals includes alkaline foods like nuts and fruits so that he doesn’t feel dehydrated and tired.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd