How Shah Rukh Khan turned into Raees: It took swag, cricket and little bit of Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Watch video

Not Raj or Rahul, Shah Rukh Khan played a bootlegger in Raees. His transformation was dramatic and a new behind-the-scenes video now shows how the actor did it. Over three minutes long, the video shows the film from various perspectives — SRK himself, Mahira Khan, director Rahul Dholakia, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and many others. It also has snapshots of Shah Rukh flubbing their lines, getting ready for a tricky shot, in the middle of an action sequence and while just goofing around.

After watching this video, we can confirm that there cannot be a dull moment if Shah Rukh is on the sets. The actor shared the video on Monday. The actor wrote along with it, “Here’s what went into breathing life into Raees – the character… From script to screen!”

In the video, Nawazuddin talks about how and SRK found that perfect balance. Mahira also speaks about how helpful the actor was while shooting. And all of you who missed the SRK pose in the film, you can watch this video to get your fill.

The film has made almost Rs 150 crore in India and is still going strong. When it released, Raees went head-to-head with Hrithik Roshan’s Kaabil. While Raees enjoyed a good start, both the films are running neck-to-neck now.

Earlier, a behind-the-scenes video of Sunny Leone’s Laila Main Laila song in the film was also shared. It was endearing to see how SRK ensures Sunny is comfortable with learning the lyrics and dance steps of the song. Going by this video, one can see that off-screen chemistry between Shah Rukh and Sunny Leone is cute rather than hot or sizzling. It’s endearing to watch how this 51-year old star regards Sunny as a little girl.

