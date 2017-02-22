How Ranbir Kapoor became Sanjay Dutt: A step-by-step guide on making of a muscular Ranbir, see pics

Ranbir Kapoor has undergone a body transformation for playing Sanjay Dutt in the biopic directed by Rajkumar Hirani. The transformation has been drastic. Ranbir Kapoor has undergone a body transformation for playing Sanjay Dutt in the biopic directed by Rajkumar Hirani. The transformation has been drastic.

When Rajkumar Hirani signed Ranbir Kapoor to play Sanjay Dutt in latter’s biopic, many people had their doubts. Not the least of them was Sanjay himself. Here we have Sanju baba, the demigod of those who love to pump iron, and there was the lean Ranbir who had hardly ever dabbled in action. And then there was the gait and body language of Sanjay which is something of an identifying feature, could Ranbir get it right?

Now, months later, we can confirm that Ranbir has aced it. As pictures from the sets of the unnamed biopic came in, Ranbir’s transformation as Sanjay was complete. With his first few shots of the film, Ranbir has already found a place among the major body transformations we have seen in Bollywood lately — whether it was Randeep Hooda for Sarbjit or Aamir Khan for Dangal.

Ranbir’s job is so much more difficult as Sanjay is a big star and his mannerisms are a byword among his fans. This leaves no place for error or getting it wrong. Not just Sanjay himself, Ranbir needs to satisfy the expectations of the Khalnayak star’s fandom too.

As per reports, Sanjay has given around 200 hours of recordings to the young actor. Ranbir took his lessons seriously and also spent a lot of time with the star so that he could understand Sanjay on a personal level.

Ranbir will portray three phases of Sanjay Dutt’s life — the actor with a beefy body, his lean look from the 90’s and the third avatar will showcase his phase in drug rehab.

Here are a few pics of Ranbir Kapoor which we have seen till date, as he preps to play Sanjay Dutt on-screen:

It is also said Ranbir had to gain more than 13 kg of weight which comprises of muscle and no fat to match up with the muscular physique of Sanjay Dutt. Sources close to the unit says when Ranbir Kapoor walks on to sets, people usually take a double take because they feel Sanjay Dutt has walked in. The actor is looking more and more like Sanjay Dutt. His mannerisms are so identical that people around him are shocked.

“Ranbir has gained more than 13 kgs now which is all muscle and no fat. His waist has gone down by an inch and he has been losing fat while building up. Ranbir has an hour-and-a-half of intense workout sessions. It’s a big challenge bulking up Ranbir like Sanjay, but the former is committed to do whatever needs to be done. He wakes up at 3 am, has a protein shake and goes back to sleep,” said Kunal Gir, the fitness trainer.

Talking about other characters in this Sanjay Dutt biopic, Paresh Rawal has been roped in to play Sunil Dutt’s role, Manisha Koirala is set to play Dutt’s mother Nargis, Dia Mirza will be seen in the role of his wife Maanyata. Sonam Kapoor is playing one of the Bollywood actresses Dutt dated in his younger days. While the name is yet to be disclosed, it is said that she may play Madhuri Dixit.

Also, Vicky Kaushal will play Sanjay’s friend from the US and Anushka Sharma essays the role of a journalist.

