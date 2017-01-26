How Amitabh Bachchan, Karan Johar were impressed with Rana’s The Ghazi Attack

Karan Johar, Rana Daggubati and Amitabh Bachchan Karan Johar, Rana Daggubati and Amitabh Bachchan

As Rana Daggubati “first-ever underwater war” film The Ghazi Attack (Ghazi in Telugu) is gearing for its release next month, the actor shares that two Bollywood stars assured him that he went on the right path.

The man who was rejected for his voice when he applied for a job with All India Radio is not only known for his stellar performances but also for his deep resonating voice. Big B is also the most sought after star for his voice to be lent in just even a couple of minutes in the films. Rana was one in such person in that race.

“I was told that Amitabh Bachchan wouldn’t possibly give voice-over because he gets a lot of requests like this but I took the risk of rejection from him and I went to his home to show the promo of the film. After watching the bit, he instantly asked me what he should do for the film. He asked me for the script and I didn’t have it at that point of time. The following day, even before I could mail him the script, his secretary called me asked for the script so that they can book a dubbing theatre. He gave the voice-over in 20 minutes. I am very glad that he was impressed by the story,” the actor shared his experience how he was able to get “the best voice there can ever be”.

Meanwhile, with just the initial part of the film, Rana was also excited and shared how top producer Karan Johar appreciated his work and went to book the slot to distribute the film in Hindi. “The first audience of the film apart from our team was Karan Johar and Anil. After seeing Baahubali, they were on constant lookout of great Telugu films but nothing impressed them. When I took this film to show them, there was little CGI, in fact, only the first half had it. There wasn’t even sound in that part. The duo got up at least on three different occasions during the movie and the first thing they said was they are doing this film. For me, that’s is the biggest assurance,” added Rana.

When the film impressed Big B and KJo, it can be imagined how the film might hit the audience in the right spot.

