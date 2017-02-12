Hotel Mumbai first look: Dev Patel plays a Sikh caught in disaster, see pic

Dev Patel’s Lion has been nominated for Oscars. Dev Patel’s Lion has been nominated for Oscars.

Dev Patel is flying high after his upcoming film Lion got an Oscar nomination. The actor has also began shooting for his next project – Hotel Mumbai, in India. But before any of its details gets divulged, a still from the film has gone viral. Arclight Films released the first look of Dev Patel, who seems to be portraying a Sikh in the film.

Hotel Mumbai traces the true events that took place during the devastating 2008 Mumbai attacks, during which an Islamic militant organization carried out a total of 12 shootings and bombings within the city. The film tells the story of the survivors and victims who faced the attacks.

More from the world of Entertainment:

The film gets its first promo screening this week in Berlin ahead of a likely festival platform or awards season release later this year.

Look at Dev Patel’s Hotel Mumbai avatar:

Picture courtesy: Arclight Films Picture courtesy: Arclight Films

Talking about Hotel Mumbai in an interview, Dev had said: “When I decided to do the story on Taj, we looked past the colour and skin of the characters…(and focused on) how some of the staff went over and above to protect their guests in times of terror.”

Dev also serves as an executive producer on the Arclight Films. Hotel Mumbai also stars Armie Hammer, Anupam Kher, Jason Isaacs and Nazanin Boniadi. The film is directed by Anthony Maras.

Anupam Kher had posted a picture with Dev, with a caption, “Dev Patel & I.:) #OscarNominated #Lion #Brilliant#CoActor #HotelMumbai”

See the picture here:

[protected-iframe id=”cde3086d770ce79e8b53c49f6605b26b-53855017-110827171″ info=”//platform.instagram.com/en_US/embeds.js” class=”instagram-media”

Anupam Kher talking about his association with Hotel Mumbai also wrote, “Proud 2 share 1st image of # HotelMumbai. Felt great to have ‘India’s’ # AnupamKher written before my name. # JaiHo.:)”

Dev’s recent release Lion, which received critical acclaim across the globe, has been nominated for Oscars this year in categories like Best Supporting Male Actor for Dev Patel, Best Supporting Female Actor for Nicole Kidman, Best Cinematography, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Original Music Score.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd