Hoshangabad, Bhopal cleaner than Mumbai, says Akshay Kumar

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar has said Hoshangabad and Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh were cleaner than Mumbai. “Cleanliness visible in Hoshangabad and Bhopal is better than Mumbai,” Akshay told reporters here yesterday. He lauded setting up of changing rooms for women and garbage collection boxes on the banks of river Narmada.

“The credit for promoting cleanliness goes to Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan,” he added. Akshay, who was here for the shoot of his upcoming film Toilet-Ek-Prem Katha, said maintaining cleanliness and using toilets were necessary to prevent outbreak and spread of diseases. He said open defecation cause diseases and rued 54 per cent the people in the country don’t have access to toilets.

Meanwhile, the actor is all set to deliver yet another Rs 100-crore movie. Jolly LLB 2 has collected Rs 88.20 crore in nine days. Subhash Kapoor’s courtroom drama collected Rs 6.35 crore on Saturday. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted the news, ” #JollyLLB2 shows 53.38% growth on Sat… Expect a much better Sun… [Week 2] Fri 4.14 cr, Sat 6.35 cr. Total: ₹ 88.20 cr. India biz.”

If Jolly LLB 2 collects Rs 100 crore, this will be Akshay Kumar’s fourth film in the club after Airlift, Housefull 3 and Rustom. Trade analyst Joginder Tuteja tweeted, “So basically #JollyLLB2, in its second weekend, has done close to double the business of all new releases combined together. Wow.” Jolly LLB 2 is doing well despite new releases including The Ghazi Attack, Running Shaadi and Irada. The film is expected to sustain its momentum during its second weekend also.