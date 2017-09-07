Hoping for a Parineeti Chopra-Hardik Pandya love story? Not happening!

Love is not in the air for Parineeti Chopra and Hardik Pandya sadly! Love is not in the air for Parineeti Chopra and Hardik Pandya sadly!

Parineeti Chopra had recently set tongues wagging by uploading a scenic picture with a bicycle and the caption, “The perfect trip with the most amazing partner 😘 Love is in the air!!! ❤❤❤.”

While fans were left wondering who had the ability to make Parineeti go weak in the knees, came another explosive comment by famous cricketer Hardik Panya. Commenting on the thread, Hardik wrote, “@ParineetiChopra Can I guess? I think this is a second Bollywood & Cricket link. :p Great click by the way.” Well, after Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma’s linkup, this Bollywood-cricket jodi wouldn’t have come as a shocker. Parineeti was also quick to reply to him, she posted an even more mysterious tweet saying, “@hardikpandya7 Hahaha. Maybe. Maybe not. All I can say is that the clue is in the pic itself!!!”

But soon enough, Parineeti clarified the issue with a video. And it looks like Parineeti had a good time laughing over the advice givers on social media because she had a trick up her sleeve. Turns out, her partner was the new Xiaomi phone, and it was all just a marketing gimmick.

The perfect trip with the most amazing partner 😘 Love is in the air!!! ❤❤❤ pic.twitter.com/fN6BwarmFv — Parineeti Chopra (@ParineetiChopra) September 1, 2017

@hardikpandya7 Hahaha. Maybe. Maybe not. All I can say is that the clue is in the pic itself!!! — Parineeti Chopra (@ParineetiChopra) September 2, 2017

@ParineetiChopra Can I guess?

I think this is a second Bollywood & Cricket link. :p

Great click by the way. http://t.co/vWh2LIvTwa — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) September 2, 2017

In the video, she says, “Wow guys, I didn’t know that a beautiful photo and one simple caption could demand an actual video. I guess, the picture was that amazing but now to clarify again, my perfect partner is my new phone from Xiaomi India…” And then, she goes on talk about the brand and sadly not the cricketer.

For all those who are curious about the on going rumours. Here’s the real story behind my new partner 😋😉 pic.twitter.com/QzmK5K4wI4 — Parineeti Chopra (@ParineetiChopra) September 2, 2017

Parineeti seems pleasantly surprised at how just a picture and a caption could have led to such a flurry of activity on her timeline. On the work front, Parineeti will next be seen in Golmaal Again, releasing on October 1.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App