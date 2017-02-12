Hopefully we will see Udaan sequel in 2020: Rajat Barmecha

Rajat Barmecha says after his Bollywood debut Udaan in 2010, his director Vikramaditya Motwane had discussed shooting its sequel ten years later. Rajat Barmecha says after his Bollywood debut Udaan in 2010, his director Vikramaditya Motwane had discussed shooting its sequel ten years later.

Actor Rajat Barmecha says after his Bollywood debut Udaan in 2010, his director Vikramaditya Motwane had discussed shooting its sequel ten years later.

“After finishing Udaan, Vikram and I used to joke that we will start shooting its sequel ten years later in 2019. It started off as a joke, but there was some seriousness attached to it from where I see it,” Rajat told PTI.

The 27-year-old actor, who will reprise his role as Kartik in Bindaas web series, Girl in the City 2, says he and Motwane talked about exploring the chances of making the second installment to inspired by Hollywood filmmaker Richard Linklater’s Before trilogy.

“We were pretty intrigued by Linklater’s approach of creating every part of the ‘Before’ series, where part released in a gap of ten years. We had thought of doing something similar. So, hopefully, in 2020, we will see Udaan 2.

“Both as an actor and individual, it will be super exciting an Udaan trilogy happens,” Rajat says.

When asked about how well is the Indian cinema dealing with the coming-of-age movies, the actor says, “We have started exploring this genre. It’s been fairly recent but it has begun.

“For me, Dil Chahta Hai was a story of three friends but at the same time, it was a trendsetter in the genre of coming-of-age movies. Wake Up Sid is another cool example.”

Often it is seen in Bollywood that if one formula works most of the filmmakers want to cash in on it but Rajat says that really doesn’t work.

“Udaan was a wonderful film as well, not just because it was mine. But once you make one Udaan, now everybody else wants to 4-5 different Udaans. It doesn’t work like that.”

Rajat says Bollywood will be quintessentially incomplete without its singing-dancing routine because they drive the masses to the theatres.

“Bollywood’s song and dance will stay as it’s our hallmark. While traveling people know me, talk to me knowingly that I come from Indian cinema. That’s our reach. Such films turn out to be the major money-spinners for the industry, which is equally important for the trade to stay afloat.”

Rajat also says young directors are doing a fabulous job with coming-of-age films.

“They have seen similar sort of struggles while growing up, they are able to relate and deliver the subject better. They have grown with the subject. Most of us saw ourselves in Ayan Mukerji’s Sid – the struggles of a teenager growing up into an adult,” Rajat says.