Hope trend of A-listers collaborating grows in India: Akshay Kumar on working with Karan Johar, Salman Khan

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar, who is being cast as the lead in Karan Johar and Salman Khans co-production, hopes the project is going to be a “very good one”. Akshay spoke about the newly announced film here on Tuesday. He told the media: “I am very excited to be a part of the film, and (I am) hoping that a very good film is going to be made.”

The news about the upcoming project was announced by Akshay, Karan and Salman via their social media handles on Monday night. They said they are joining forces for a “special film”. “Supremely excited to co-produce with Salman Khan on a film starring Akshay Kumar and directed by Anurag Singh. Releasing 2018,” Karan tweeted. Salman is also looking forward to the film, which will release in 2018.

“It’s something new for this industry it happens in Hollywood where an A-list actor signs another A-list actor for his production. It’s something new for us. I hope it becomes a trend in the industry,” Akshay said at an event here.

The 49-year-old star, however did not share any further details about the movie slated to release in 2018. “I can’t say anything as I my contract will get cancelled,” he added. While Akshay and Salman have co-starred in Jaaneman and Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, both of them have worked with Karan in Brothers and Kuch Kuch Hota Hai respectively.