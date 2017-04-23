Homi Adajania: Takadum starring Sushant Singh Rajput, Parineeti Chopra is not shelved

Homi Adajania: I was very happy with the initial story. It’s a story based in New York in English and I was trying to put in the Mumbai set up. Homi Adajania: I was very happy with the initial story. It’s a story based in New York in English and I was trying to put in the Mumbai set up.

Homi Adajania says his directorial venture Takadum is not shelved and he decided to hold the project as he was not happy with the script. In June last year, Homi had announced Takadum starring Sushant Singh Rajput, Parineeti Chopra and Irrfan Khan, in the lead roles.

The film was due to go on floors in October last year. “When it (story) got translated from an English set up to Hindi, it seemed like a forced fit as a story in Mumbai. I tried to fix it up then but (that did not work out) now it (film) has gone for rewriting. It’s not shelved right now. It’s still an open working possibility,” Homi told PTI.

The filmmaker says the only reason for Takadum being put on the back burner was the final story. “I was very happy with the initial story. It’s a story based in New York in English and I was trying to put in the Mumbai set up. When we translated it, I felt people like this don’t exist in Mumbai I felt it was forced,” he says.

According to Homi, it was the collective decision of the team to not go ahead with the film. “We all agreed (on not doing the film). We took a creative decision that let’s not jump into it even though we were close to starting the shoot,” he says . “It’s ok as I was not happy with the stuff. The actors also graciously agreed as we all wanted to make it (film) the best. So we have to rewrite it and then start,” he says.

First Published on: April 23, 2017 3:26 pm