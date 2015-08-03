Home cooked meal for ‘Bangistan’ boys Riteish Deshmukh, Pulkit Samrat

Presents Latest News

'Bangistan' duo Riteish Deshmukh and Pulkit Samrat were recently in Delhi to promote their forthcoming film.

By: Express Web Desk | Mumbai | Published: August 3, 2015 1:58 pm
Bangistan, Pulkit Samrat, Riteish Deshmukh Pulkit Samrat got a pleasant surprise when his mother sent some of favourite dishes for him and the rest of the ‘Bangistan’ team.
Delhi-boy Pulkit was craving his mom’s cooking however, the actor was unable to drop by his home due to the tight schedule. But, he got a pleasant surprise when his mother sent some of favourite dishes for him and the rest of the ‘Bangistan’ team.

‘Bangistan’ is directed by Karan Anshuman.

