Home cooked meal for ‘Bangistan’ boys Riteish Deshmukh, Pulkit Samrat

‘Bangistan’ duo Riteish Deshmukh and Pulkit Samrat were recently in Delhi to promote their forthcoming film.
Delhi-boy Pulkit was craving his mom’s cooking however, the actor was unable to drop by his home due to the tight schedule. But, he got a pleasant surprise when his mother sent some of favourite dishes for him and the rest of the ‘Bangistan’ team.
‘Bangistan’ is directed by Karan Anshuman.
