Holi 2017: Vidya Balan playing Holi on the sets of Begum Jaan will set your mood for the festival, see pics

Holi is one of the most eagerly awaited festivals in India, so much so that it kicks off a little early from its main day. The celebration is slated for Monday, but for those who have been coming out of their homes daily, have probably already noticed many people getting drenched into the colours or throwing water balloons at each other, on the streets. And similar stuff happened on the sets of actor Vidya Balan’s next film Begum Jaan. The team, while shooting a Holi song, celebrated the festival in the best of spirits.

The team of Begum Jaan shot a vibrant song showcasing the celebratory moments of the film. Although the original Bengali film Rajkahini, directed by Srijith Mukherji did not have any such Holi song, it seems this will be a new addition to the plot of its Hindi adaptation.

Watch Vidya Balan playing Holi on the sets of Begum Jaan:

Begum Jaan will have one of the biggest ensemble of actors this year. Apart from Vidya Balan, the film features Naseeruddin Shah, Ila Arun, Gauahar Khan, Pallavi Sharda, Rajit Kapoor, Ashish Vidyarthi, Chunky Pandey, Flora Saini, Priyanka Setia, Pitobash, Rajesh Sharma, Raviza Chauhan, Vivek Mushran, Poonam Rajput, Ridheema Tiwari, Mishti Chakraborty, Sumit Nijhawan and Gracy Goswami.

The film is set during the time when India was being partitioned into West Bengal and Bangladesh. Vidya Balan, who plays the character of Begum Jaan, runs a brothel. This forces Begum and her team of women to give up their home, as the line of partition crosses from the centre of the brothel building.

In the time of partition, when others were packing their bags and crossing the border, Begum Jaan traces the story of these set of women who got together to save their home.

Begum Jaan is set to release on 17 March 2017.

