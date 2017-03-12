Holi 2017: Sholay to Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani, how Bollywood explored different shades of Holi

Festival of colours, Holi, has remained an integral part of Bollywood films. While sometimes it brought song and dance, a lot of times it also brought twists in the plots. Festival of colours, Holi, has remained an integral part of Bollywood films. While sometimes it brought song and dance, a lot of times it also brought twists in the plots.

Bollywood has the power to mesmerise the crowd with its grandeur, courtesy its colourful costumes, song and dance sequences and engrossing plot. And what enhances the lively storyline is the celebration of vibrant Indian festivals like Holi.

With just one day left for the festival of colours, Holi, we cannot deny the important role it has played in adding up the much necessary mirch-masala to our films. Be it through the chartbusters which are the must-haves in the Holi playlist, or through turning points in the film’s plots, this festival has always got a special treatment in Bollywood.

We see handsome actors prancing around in white clothes and females giving flirtatious looks. Who can forget the sizzling scenes where they smear colour on each others’ faces? All this, while a suspicious villain does the planning and plotting against the protagonist in the film. From tragic to romantic, Bollywood films have portrayed different shades of Holi. Here is a list of some notable Holi sequences which remain etched in our minds for years now:

1. Sholay



Holi in this iconic movie not only established the ground for Veeru-Basanti romance but also brought out Thakur’s big secret of not having arms in front of Jai-Veeru. And Gabbar’s dialogue “Kab hai holi, holi kab hai” has become a trademark of the festival. Also, the movie brought out the darker shade of the festival when Gabbar’s men, with their unsavoury inclination, attack Ramgarh, taking the advantage of distracted Jai and Veeru.

2. Silsila

Just like any tradition, the song “Rang Barse” from Silsila is quintessential to Holi celebrations. But in the movie the song is a build up to an intense plot. Just before Amit (Amitabh Bachchan) starts singing, Chandni (Rekha) tells Amit’s wife Shobha (Jaya Bachchan) that she didn’t marry the man she fell in love with. In another corner, Amit makes the same confession to Chandni’s husband Dr Anand (Sanjeev Kumar). And the song follows. Amitabh and Rekha’s sizzling chemistry in the song made their fans go gaga over them.

3. Damini



The movie revealed that Holi is not only about colourful fluff and happiness. In a pivotal scene in Damini, Meenakshi Seshadri witnesses the rape of her maid by her brother-in-law and his friends on Holi. The maid dies in the hospital, the rape is covered up by the family and Meenakshi Seshadri is the lone crusader for justice till she meets lawyer Sunny Deol.

4. Darr



In the film, Yash Chopra portrayed the freedom stalkers get in the wake of colours on Holi. Rahul (Shah Rukh Khan), an obsessive lover infiltrated Juhi Chawla’s Holi party, sneaking into her house to tell his “K-K-K-Kiran” how much he loves her. This makes Kiran realise how the festival has become a threat to her security. Sunil (Sunny Deol) follows Rahul, when he escapes, but to no avail.

5. Mohabbatein



No matter, how much you hold against each other, Holi is one festival which makes people forget their differences and give their relationship a fresh start. In Mohabbatein, Raj makes the perfect use of teeka of gulaal to convince the strict principal of Gurukul – Narayan Shankar, to let the boys play Holi outside the school’s campus.

6. Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani

The play with gulal often helped Bollywood in bringing out the true colours of the characters. Something similar happens in Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani when the introvert Naina (Deepika Padukone) breaks through her innocent image and takes a hot avatar on the festival. Bunny (Ranbir Kapoor) gets stunned to see such a transformation of Naina. The festival also gives Naina a chance to confess her love for Bunny.

7. Ram Leela



Holi in Bollywood films provides the characters with a chance to do something which they otherwise would not have done. The perfect example is Ram (Ranveer Singh) and Leela (Deepika Padukone) of Goliyon ki Raasleela – Ram-Leela. When the lead pair of the film smears colour on each other, the ambiance becomes emotionally charged up and the two, who belong to opposing families end up getting intimate.

