Holi 2017: Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri’s unseen Holi video will force you to get drenched in colours. See pics, video

If you think that Bollywood’s Holi is sober and clean, then these pictures of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan would break all your assumptions. Holi in Bollywood is all about desi thumke on famous numbers. We also have Shah Rukh and Gauri’s video from one of the Holi parties. In this video we can see King Khan playing Holi with his queen, completely soaked in the pool of colors.

Apart from them, we can also see other industry people including Subhash Ghai, Rakesh Roshan and few more. Well, if you do not have your Holi plans chalked out then this video would urge you to do some fun on this colourful day. Take a look at this rare video of SRK and Gauri.

Over the years, Shah Rukh films have caught the essence of Holi in different ways. In Mohabbatein, the actor was seen trying to make people fall in love during the festival, and in a song from Darr, we could see a villainous side of the actor.

Check out Shah Rukh Khan’s Holi unseen pictures (Picture credit: Shah Rukh Khan fan pages):

However, despite being such an iconic star of Bollywood, we cannot think of a Holi number from SRK’s kitty which matches that of Amitabh Bachchan’s. Big B and other veteran actors like Dilip Kumar and Rajesh Khanna are going to top that list for eternity.

Watch | Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan celebrate Holi:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shah Rukh last appeared in Raees, which also starred Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Mahira Khan. The actor is prepping up for the release of his next with Anushka Sharma. While this film will mark the third project of SRK and Anushka together, it will be for the first time that the actors would collaborate with director Imtiaz Ali.

