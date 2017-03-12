For Ranbir Kapoor, Holi is more about eating laddus. See adorable pic

Ranbir Kapoor looks adorable in this throwback picture. Ranbir Kapoor looks adorable in this throwback picture.

When the nation is prepping up to celebrate the festival of colours, Holi, how can Bollywood stars stay behind? While some actors have already started sending out early Holi wishes to their fans, Neetu Kapoor gave a throwback to how the Kapoor family used to celebrate Holi when Ranbir Kapoor was young. She shared a picture in which we can see her and daughter Ridhima Kapoor posing for the camera but Ranbir has his attention completely diverted. He is more keen to get over with the picture and eat the laddu in his hand. After all, what is a Holi without some sweets?

Sharing the picture through her Instagram, Neetu wrote, “Happy n SAFE Holi !!! 🌈💜💙💚💛❤️(RK studio Holi pic ) Rans only interested in the laddoo.” Isn’t he adorable?

Well, even now we are totally in love with the actor. Aren’t we? Ranbir is at present busy with the shoot of his most awaited film, Sanjay Dutt’s biopic. His recent appearance during the screening of Badrinath Ki Dulhania had left all of us shocked and inspired too. From his beefed up look to body language, he is leaving no stone unturned to make sure that he gets into the shoes of Sanjay Dutt perfectly.

While there is a lot of time in the release of this film but before this, Ranbir has his hopes high on Jagga Jasoos, which also stars his ex-flame, Katrina Kaif. The film which is directed by Barfi fame Anurag Basu has been in controversy ever since the news of the film was announced.

The trailer of the film had made all of us excited but the filmmaker announced that due to some issue, its release date has been pushed again for the second time. The film which was scheduled for a March release is reportedly getting its release on April 7.

