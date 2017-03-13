Holi 2017: Bollywood’s top 10 Holi songs that are a must in your playlist this season

Holi 2017: Over the years, the festival of colours has taken different forms and expressions in our films. Holi 2017: Over the years, the festival of colours has taken different forms and expressions in our films.

Bollywood filmmakers don’t forget to squeeze in a Holi number whenever they can into their movies. Over the years, the festival of colours has taken different forms and expressions in our films. There are some films like Silsila and Sholay where a Holi song was more like an integral part of the plot. However, there are movies where Holi is reduced to an item number only. The latest Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan film Badrinath Ki Dulhania also features a Holi song. It was not long back when Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone danced on “Balam Pichkari” in Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. Here’s a look at Bollywood’s most famous Holi songs in the top ten order:

Badri Ki Dulhania (Badrinath Ki Dulhania)

There is no doubt that this title track from Badrinath Ki Dulhania is going to be on the top of Holi playlist this year. This song has some amazing chemistry between Alia and Varun. The song has a modern take on Holi festival and we aren’t complaining.

Balam Pichkari (Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani)

This is yet another modern but sweet take on Holi. The song has all the right beats and sounds. Also, the cute bonding between Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone can’t be missed. Sung by Shalmali Kholgade, “Balam Pichkari” works like magic.

Hori Khele Raghuveera (Baghban)

This Amitabh Bachchan and Hema Malini song from Baghban grows on you. Not to mention, how Bachchan’s voice works on the listener. One also can’t miss the amazing chemistry between Amitabh and Hema.

Rang Barse (Silsila)

Yet another gem in Amitabh’s voice, Rang Barse is your ultimate Bollywood Holi song. No matter how many times one listens to this number, one can’t stop asking for more. The on-screen romance between Amitabh and Rekha in this song is the icing on the cake.

Ang Se Ang Lagana (Darr)

How can one song have so many amazing actors at the same time? Shah Rukh Khan, Juhi Chawla, Sunny Deol, Anupam Kher and Tanvi Azmi came together to celebrate Holi in this memorable number.

Aaj Na Chhodenge (Kati Patang)

Rajesh Khanna danced in this famous number from film Kati Patang. Even after all these years, the audience can’t get enough of Rajesh Khanna’s charm.

Do Me A Favour Lets Play Holi (Waqt)

Akshay Kumar and Priyanka Chopra are just stunning in this Holi song. Sung by Anu Malik, “Do Me A Favour Lets Play Holi” has a very modern and upbeat feel about it.

Go Pagal (Jolly LLB2)



Akshay Kumar and Huma Qureshi come together to recreate magic in this song. “Go Pagal” is sure going to be one of the top Holi songs this year, given the recent success of Jolly LLB2.

Soni Soni (Mohabbatein)

Shah Rukh Khan and his students play Holi in “Soni Soni” from Mohabbatein. Even after all these years, this song works like magic.

Jogiji Haan (Nadiya Ke Paar)



Few Bollywood songs can match the simplicity of this song from the 1982 film. The Holi number has stunning performances from all the actors. While “Jogiji Haan” might not have all the glitz and glamour of a typical Holi song, one can’t miss the sheer delight of it’s innocence.

