Holi 2017: Amitabh Bachchan to Priyanka Chopra, Bollywood wishes you a very Happy Holi. See pics

Holi 2017: Amitabh Bachchan has a message for fans on Holi. Holi 2017: Amitabh Bachchan has a message for fans on Holi.

The festival of colours, Holi, has always played an important part in the Indian cinema, which gives Bollywood another reason to celebrate. Our stars celebrate the day with much fervour as well. Amitabh Bachchan, who has given the iconic number — Rang Barse from Silsila and also Holi Ke Din from Sholay — took to Twitter to wish his fans but rather choose to advice. The actor is also giving his famous Holi party a miss. He tweeted, “The quieter you become the more you can hear. “~ जितने ज़्यादा आप चुप रहेंगे , उतना ही ज़्यादा आप सुन पाएंगे .. HAPPY HOLI

On the other hand, Priyanka Chopra, who is busy with her American series Quantico and prepping up for her Hollywood release Baywatch, took to Instagram to wish her fans. This is the actor’s second Holi away from home. Last year, she had celebrated the festival in the West too. Her Quantico team made sure she doesn’t miss home too much. Now, lets see if the same happens this year. We are eager to have a look at how PeeCee would celebrate Holi this year. By the way, having a Holi song in your acting career is a must. While Big B has had good enough iconic numbers, Priyanka’s Holi number Do Me A Favor from Waqt is still one of the famous numbers.

More from the world of Entertainment:

Preity Zinta shared a cute picture with her husband. She wrote, “Happy Holi everyone 😍May the festival of colours bring all the happiness, light & colour into ur lives & take away the darkness. Ting😘 #Holi #Fun #Hubby #Lasunshine.” The actor also reminded her fans that it has been 16 years since her film, Chori Chori Chupke Chupke, came out. Vidya Balan played Holi with her fans and journalist friends while promoting her film, Begum Jaan.

Check out Bollywood tweets for Holi:

T 2461 -” The quieter you become the more you can hear. “~

जितने ज़्यादा आप चुप रहेंगे , उतना ही ज़्यादा आप सुन पाएंगे ..

HAPPY HOLI pic.twitter.com/ExPOtZmZJO — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 12, 2017

Do me a favour let’s play Holi! Here is wishing everyone a safe beautiful wonder filled Holi.. http://t.co/zZ3WblFB2v — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) March 12, 2017

Happiness comes in various colours…. Happy Holi … Have a great one, safe one & most importantly a responsible one. pic.twitter.com/luFQgKv0rL — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) March 13, 2017

In eager anticipation 😄😄😄😛😛😛… happy holi in advance pic.twitter.com/RKt0bPOGWa — Juhi Chawla (@iam_juhi) March 12, 2017

Also read | Holi 2017: Bollywood’s top 10 Holi songs that are a must in your playlist this season

Other celebrities like Reitiesh Deshmukh, Jacqueline Fernandez, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and many more shared their wishes on Twitter and Instagram respectively. While celebs have their own way to celebrate the day, what are your plans for this Holi?

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd