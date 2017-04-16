Hindi Medium: Suit singer Guru Randhawa says Irrfan Khan inspired him to make India proud globally

Guru Randhawa’s Punjabi number Suit has been revamped for Irrfan Khan’s film Hindi Medium. Guru Randhawa’s Punjabi number Suit has been revamped for Irrfan Khan’s film Hindi Medium.

Irrfan Khan films rarely have a peppy dancing number, and it is also rare for him to make an appearance in such a song. Punjabi singer Guru Randhawa, however, has been lucky to make the actor groove to his tune in his upcoming film, Hindi Medium. Guru is making his Bollywood debut with the song, Suit, which had gone viral and is now one of the top chartbusters.

Talking about how the song got to fit in the film, Guru says, “Irrfan sir plays the character of a man who has a shop of suits and lehengas. So, they wanted a song to fit the situation that Irrfan’s character is going through in the film. Suit had fit the bill perfectly. I got a call from Bhushan sir, who asked me if he could use the song. I am a T-Series artist, and the film is also by the same company. Of course, it was my pleasure to take the song to another level. So yes, we started working on it.”

However, he says the song is a bit different from the original. “Since songs in Bollywood are mostly situational, I rewrote the song in order to make it perfect for the film.” He says that the thought of his fans being able to see him on the silver screen, especially with Irrfan had given him the jitters. “In my childhood, I used to go to theatres to watch independent singer’s outing on screen. I used to be excited about how different they sound in a video and at a theatre. Now, I will see my own image on the silver screen. So, it is extremely exciting.”

Listen to Hindi Medium’s song here:

Guru further adds that the trend of using a hit regional number in Bollywood is really good, “When a hit song is adapted by Bollywood, it makes the song reach a larger audience. As an independent artist, there can be nothing better than the fact that your song will be played and heard in different corners of the world.”

But amid all, what impressed Guru is Irrfan’s down to earth character. He says that while working with him, the actor would treat the singer as a friend. Guru adds that Irrfan inspired him to do good work. “I was honoured that I worked with Irrfan. What a gem of a person. He would treat us equally despite having such a mad fan following. In fact, a few foreigners spoke about his past work in India as well as Hollywood, which inspired me to do something at the international level in music too.”

Also read | Hindi Medium song Suit Suit: Irrfan Khan and Saba Qamar try to act classy, but are still desi at heart. Watch video

Hindi Medium is a film which tackles any couple’s basic problem – children’s admission. It stars Irrfan Khan and Pakistani actor Saba Qamar. The film is scheduled to release on May 19.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd