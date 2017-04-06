Hindi Medium trailer: Irrfan Khan’s life is Hindi but wife is English. Watch the hilarious trailer

Hindi Medium trailer: Irrfan Khan, Saba Qamar play a middle-class couple trying to get their daughter admitted to an English medium school. Hindi Medium trailer: Irrfan Khan, Saba Qamar play a middle-class couple trying to get their daughter admitted to an English medium school.

Irrfan Khan can be you. So can be Saba Qamar. Any parent who has gone through the experience of getting his or her child to a ‘good school’ will definitely empathise. As will those whose lack of English makes them feel left out. Because in our country, knowing English is akin to being intelligent. Hindi Medium is a take on all such people who feel they are a notch apart because they know English. And what a funny, hilarious and emotional take it is!

Watch the Hindi Medium trailer

Hindi Medium trailer finds Irrfan in elements. He deadpans as he drops one hilarious line after another and the fun part is, there is a message embedded in every single of those laughter riots. Set to the original track by Sukhbir, Ishq Tera Tadpaave, the trailer is about a couple who is trying hard to get their daughter admitted to a good English school. According to Irrfan’s wife (played by Pakistani actor Saba Qamar), English is not a language but a class and if not them, at least their daughter should be a part of that class.

The film showcases how difficult it is to get your child admitted to schools which can easily double up as luxury hotels. The family goes for a makeover but there is no admission in sight. Their Plan B is to get their girl admitted through ‘gareeb quota’, for which they turn poor. Now that brings in its wake everything that poverty entails, including mosquitoes and dengue.

Irrfan stands out in every frame, of course. His impeccable dialogue delivery and the charm of making every scene relatable just makes the trailer something you would want to watch over and over again. Saba Qamar makes her Bollywood debut with this film, and trust us, she is way better than Mahira Khan as far as screen presence is concerned. She does her job pretty well and equally stands out in the trailer despite the strong screen presence of Irrfan.

The film has been directed by Saket Choudhary. It will release on May 12.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd