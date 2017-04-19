Hindi Medium song Hoor: This Sufi track by Atif Aslam narrates Irrfan Khan’s innocent love story

Atif Aslam’s song from Hindi Medium is the best thing you would watch today. Atif Aslam’s song from Hindi Medium is the best thing you would watch today.

In Indian film industry, very few singers have the ability to connect with you within the first 10 seconds of the song. Atif Aslam does exactly that in Hindi Medium’s song, Hoor, which shows Irrfan Khan and Pakistan actor Saba Qamar’s innocent love story. You can trust Atif to deliver when it comes to Sufi or romantic songs. His last outing was Rustom’s Tere Sang Yaara, which went on to become one of the most romantic songs of 2016. Now, there are no doubts about the fact that even ‘Hoor’ would climb up to the top position on your playlist. The music for the song has been composed by Sachin Jigar. The lyrics have been penned by Priya Saraiya.

This is the second song from the film, which has been directed by Saket Choudhary. Earlier, a party number called Suit was launched by Irrfan, which has been sung by Punjabi singer Guru Randhawa. In a conversation with indianexpress.com, Guru said that it was an amazing opportunity for him to share the screen space with Irrfan Khan, who is popular across the world for his acting skills. The film marks the debut of Saba in Bollywood industry but she won’t be seen promoting the film because of the ban on Pakistani actors in India.

Also read | Irrfan Khan’s film Hindi Medium not a copy of Ramdhanu, says director Saket Chaudhary

When the trailer of the film released, there were talks that it is similar to Bengali film Ramdhanu. However, Saket quashed the rumour and said, “We have researched our script over a year and it is based on original material. I would request everyone involved to not rush to a judgement without ascertaining the facts.” Hindi Medium will release on May 12.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd