Hindi Medium song Ek Jindari: This song will make you want to go back to school, watch video

At times, words are not enough to put across your feelings. Hindi Medium’s song Ek Jindari does that to you. In two minutes, it flashes all those forgotten childhood memories when happiness was all about getting new books, new stationary and performing on annual days. And most important, take a break from all of it on a whim. Sung by Taniskaa Sanghvi, the song is a throwback to moments we wish we could relive. It makes you hate growing up, and wish life had a redo button which can take you back to the time when you didn’t have to adult.

Watch Hindi Medium’s song Ek Jindari:

This song also gives a strong message about schools. It portrays that the status of the school does not matter but it is the quality, the values and the environment that makes you what you are. Irrfan Khan and Saba Qamar are trying hard to find that one elite school for their daughter, which will give her a passport to upper class. But, as a viewer, you realise that as humans we have the tendency to adjust according to the surroundings. It also makes us want to cherish what we have and not worry about who is doing what because, at the end of the day, there is more to life than just a rat race.

The music has been composed by Sachin- Jigar who have done a marvellous job with this piece. While rest of the songs which have released so far are something we have heard before, this one stands apart and in words of Irrfan, this is going to stay with us forever. Hindi Medium, which stars Irrfan and Saba in the lead roles, questions the education system of the country. The trailer of the film was received with much appreciation and the film seems to be equally interesting and enthralling. The film is scheduled for May 12.

