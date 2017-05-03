Hindi Medium release postponed, to clash with Half Girlfriend on May 19

Hindi Medium starring Irrfan Khan and Saba Qamar will release on May 19. Hindi Medium starring Irrfan Khan and Saba Qamar will release on May 19.

Bollywood films locking horns at the box office is no news. For filmmakers, these days, it has become a regular thing to reschedule the release date of their film to prevent a clash and when it is megastar Amitabh Bachchan as Sarkar on the screen, you ought to shift the release date of your film. Keeping in mind the essential fact, the makers of the film Hindi Medium starring Irrfan Khan and Saba Qamar have shifted the release date of their film. Now, you will get to find yourself in Irrfan and Saba on May 19 instead of May 12. Hindi Medium is a story of parents who are struggling hard to get their daughter admitted to a good English medium school and they themselves find it hard to cope up with the language.

The film, which has been directed by Saket Choudhary, was earlier clashing with Amitabh Bachchan starrer Sarkar 3 and Ayushmann Khurrana-Parineeti Chopra’s Meri Pyaari Bindu. But even after postponing the release date, the makers of Hindi Medium could not manage a solo release. Now, the film will hit the theatres with Mohit Suri’s Half Girlfriend featuring Shraddha Kapoor as Arjun Kapoor’s half girlfriend. Trade Analyst Taran Adarsh confirmed the news as he tweeted, “Irrfan and Saba Qamar starrer #HindiMedium has been moved ahead by one week… Will now release on 19 May 2017.”

Irrfan and Saba Qamar starrer #HindiMedium has been moved ahead by one week… Will now release on 19 May 2017. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 3, 2017

However, Hindi Medium producer Dinesh Vijain quotes a different reason for the shift. “After watching the film, we felt we should give an extra week to promotions since it has the potential,” told Dinesh to Mid Day. Bhushan Kumar of T-series, who is co-producing the film, agrees as he says, “We are happy and proud of the final product and feel that this film deserves to be promoted more so that we can reach out to more people.”

Now with Hindi Medium and Half Girlfriend coming out on the same day, it will be interesting to see whether the movie buffs will be impressed with a love story or will Irrfan Khan’s hillarious one-liners with a message embedded in every single one of them.

