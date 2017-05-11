Hindi Medium Irrfan Khan turns English teacher and the results are hilarious. Z for Zabardast Apple, anyone?

Irrfan Khan teaches his onscreen daughter the alphabets of English in a promotional video of his film Hindi Medium. Irrfan Khan teaches his onscreen daughter the alphabets of English in a promotional video of his film Hindi Medium.

You might have witnessed Irrfan Khan speaking fluent English in Hollywood movies like Inferno and Jurassic World but now that he is back home and going Hindi Medium, he is speaking a new language. For him now, it is, “A for Apple and B for Bada Apple”.

In a recent promotional video for his upcoming release Hindi Medium, Irrfan is seen preparing his daughter for admission in the best English medium school and is teaching her the alphabets of the language. But with Irrfan’s tuition classes, the little girl played by Dishita Sehgal might just lose out on whatever chance she has to study in a reputed English medium school. This is why Irrfan’s wife essayed by Pakistani actor Saba Qamar, who feels English is not a language but a class and if not them, at least their daughter should be a part of that class, takes away her daughter from daddy Irrfan.

Also read | Irrfan Khan says Pakistani actor Saba Qamar may promote Hindi Medium in India

Sharing the video on his social media account, Irrfan wrote, “Sikhiye angrezi alphabet Hindi Medium style 🤓 #HindiMedium In cinemas 19th May. @hindimediumfilm.” The film directed by Saket Choudhary is a story of parents who are struggling to get their daughter admitted to a good English medium school. After many failed attempts the couple decides to get their girl admitted through ‘gareeb quota’, for which they turn poor.

In the trailer of the movie too, Irrfan outshined others with his impeccable dialogue delivery and his charm of portraying the character in a way that it looks real and relatable.

The movie will lock the horns at the box office with Mohit Suri’s Half Girlfriend on May 19. Earlier it scheduled to release on May 12, but the producer of the film Dinesh Vijain wanted to give the team of Hindi Medium time for promotions and spreading a word about it.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd