Hindi Medium first look: Irrfan Khan and Saba Qamar look adorable, see pic

The first look of Hindi Medium starring Irrfan Khan and Pakistani actress Saba Qamar is out and both are looking adorable. Going by this picture, one can see Saba sitting on rickshaw while Irrfan is pulling it. The film is a light-hearted romantic comedy set in Chandni Chowk. Some reports suggest that Irrfan Khan is playing a Punjabi shopkeeper.

Hindi Medium is mostly shot in Chandni Chowk. The film is the story of a couple from Chandni Chowk who want to be included in Delhi’s elite society. The film is directed by Saket Chaudhary. Hindi Medium is also the Bollywood debut of Saba Qamar.

Saba has earlier worked in films including Manto and Lahore Se Aagey. The actor has also featured in several hit Pakistani serials including Dastaan co-starring Fawad Khan. The latest import from the neighbouring country is Mahira Khan who is working opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Raees. The effortless chemistry between Shah Rukh Khan and Mahira is already winning hearts of fans from both countries. It will be interesting to see if fresh, the new pairing of Irrfan and Saba create the same magic on-screen.

See the first look of Hindi Medium:

Meanwhile, Irrfan Khan appeared in Netflix’s mini-series Tokyo Trial – a historic drama recreation of the trial that happened in 1946 following the Second World War. Eleven judges from all over the world were called to Tokyo where they spent two-and-a-half years and engaged in a landmark trial that determined the outcome of over 28 Pacific war criminals as the entire world’s fate hung in the delicate balance and aftermath. Last year, the actor also featured in Inferno co-starring Tom Hanks.