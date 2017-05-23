Hindi Medium audience response has left Irrfan Khan with ‘taalis, aansoos, seethis’

Hindi Medium released alongside Arjun Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Half Girlfriend. Hindi Medium released alongside Arjun Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Half Girlfriend.

Irrfan Khan is one actor who might not fall in league of Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan or the Kapoors, yet he manages to hog headlines, sometimes even more than others. Right now, his power-packed performance in his latest release Hindi medium is making news. Irrfan, who was seen hardselling the film, which also marks the Bollywood debut of Pakistani actor Saba Qamar, is not sitting back and reaping the fruits of his labour. Yes, his hard work is paying off as the film is getting a strong word of mouth.

Irrfan took to Twitter to showcase his excitement at the amazing response that his movie Hindi Medium is getting. He tweeted, “Taalis (claps), aasoons (tears) and seethis (whistles)! Overwhelmed by the response to ‘Hindi Medium’.”

While the movie was made on a budget of 22 crores, it has recovered around 15 crore already.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh also tweeted that the film had a “solid Monday” as it collected Rs 3.15 crore — more than the Rs 2.81 crore that it minted on its opening day. In all, it has made Rs 15.71 crore nett in India, read a statement issued on behalf of the makers.

Also read | Hindi Medium actor Irrfan Khan on Saba Qamar: Her role demanded beauty and humour, and Saba did justice to it

Hindi medium, which released in India on May 19, has made around a total of Rs 15.71 crore over the last four days.

The movie has been directed by Saket Chaudhary. It is the story about the lives of a middle class couple who wish to enter the likes of the elite. They believe that the way to make this happen would be through a high class education in English for their young daughter and hence begins the tale.

Irrfan Khan has also recently bagged another Hollywood project, Puzzles which is a remake of the 2010 Argentine film Rompecabezas. It will be directed by Marc Turtletaub, and is a Big Beach project.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd