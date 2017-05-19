Hindi Medium audience reaction: Irrfan Khan gets all the love, watch video

Hindi Medium audience reaction: “Irrfan Khan is great as usual, the story is good too,” said a moviegoer. Hindi Medium audience reaction: “Irrfan Khan is great as usual, the story is good too,” said a moviegoer.

Hindi Medium is getting a lot of positive reviews and has even become tax-free in Maharashtra and Gujarat. But what does the audience have to say about the film? “Hindi Medium is not an entertainer, we expected much more from Irrfan Khan. But the message given through the film is good. Saba Qamar is good too. I would give the film 2.5 stars,” said one young man who watched the film and was not too satisfied with it.

An elderly gentleman who watched the film and loved it, told us, “The message that the film is gives is really great. Till now I thought only south Indians were made fun of for their accent in English, but this opened my eyes to reality. Irrfan Khan has done a brilliant job! I would give the film 4.5 stars.”

A middle-aged woman who watched the film was impressed with Irrfan’s performance, “Irrfan was great as usual, the story is good too. But I think it is a niche film, not everyone will get it. The film and Irrfan deserve a full five stars!”

Irrfan Khan is definitely winning hearts with Hindi Medium. One more Irrfan fan who watched the film told us, “Irrfan looks very real on-screen, almost relatable. The film throws light on how Indian education system has become more and more commercial. I would give it five stars.”

A group of school girls, who came to watch the film because their vacations are on, said, “We loved the movie. It shows the true picture of big schools. Irrfan sir has acted really well.”

A couple of teenage boys who watched Hindi Medium told us, “The love story between Irrfan Khan and Saba Qamar is out of context. The movie could be better, but of course Irrfan saves the film with his performance. Three stars for the movie, just because of Irrfan.”

