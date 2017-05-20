Hindi Medium actor Irrfan Khan on Saba Qamar: Her role demanded beauty and humour, and Saba did justice to it

Hindi Medium actor Irrfan Khan feels the audience would love his and co-actor Saba Qamar’s character in the film. Hindi Medium actor Irrfan Khan feels the audience would love his and co-actor Saba Qamar’s character in the film.

Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan is getting rave reviews for his performance in the new release – Hindi Medium. During one of the proportionals, Irrfan said love can be expressed in any language. While shooting for the film, Irrfan revealed that he had great fun. That is simply because the subject was so topical and the script had so many layers of humour.

Irrfan plays the character of Raj in the film, who is a boutique owner in Chandni Chowk and he sells duplicate brands. The actor felt that the audience would love the character. He also Pakistani actor Saba Qamar who is making her Bollywood debut in Hindi Medium. “The role demanded someone with beauty and humour. She did justice to the role and in the process of shooting the film, she also enjoyed herself thoroughly” added Irrfan.

Reality shows are a big platform for promoting a movie, and the hit shows often have celebrity guests come over for their film promotions. Irrfan appeared on children’s singing reality show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs Season 6 to promote Hindi Medium. During his visit to the show, Irrfan, who has carved out a niche for himself in Hollywood, said that it’s not that important to learn English.

“If you want to learn English, it will only help you, but if you don’t know the language, it doesn’t mean you are lacking in any way. Love can be expressed in any language as long as it is genuine and from the heart,” the actor said in a statement. Irrfan will be seen on the Zee TV show on Sunday’s episode.

