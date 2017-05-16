Hindi Medium actor Irrfan Khan : I’m decently active on social media

Irrfan Khan is all set to see the release of his movie Hindi Medium on May 19. Irrfan Khan is all set to see the release of his movie Hindi Medium on May 19.

Actor Irrfan Khan says he is “decently active” on social media because he doesn’t like the idea of putting one’s whole life out in open. “I have realised digital and web audiences are only growing and we can’t shy away from it anymore. I am decently active on social media, my entire life is not out there but I believe it is a very good medium for me to engage with the community which includes audience that consumes content only on the web,” Irrfan said in a statement.

The actor, who has done a web series with Netflix called Tokyo Trial, featured in a video titled No More Generation Gap for FilterCopy (the entertainment channel of Pocket Aces) as part of promotional activity for his forthcoming film Hindi Medium.

The actor says he is “open to being part of web series” again. Irrfan is amazed by the growth of digital media in the country. “Talent can come from anywhere… The medium is secondary. And with the visibility that web content receives, the world is their oyster! In fact, there are a number of people who have become famous because of their performances in web series,” said the Pike star.

He added: “The one message I would like to give them (web stars) is that keep being brave, choose good content, never settle for mediocrity and always strive for brilliant entertainment.” Irrfan Khan will be seen in the Bollywood movie, Hindi Medium. It is a story about how for some, English isn’t merely a language, it is a class. It is set to release on 19th May

