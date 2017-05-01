Hindi Medium actor Irrfan Khan: I was offered Kangana Ranaut’s role in Revolver Rani

Hindi Medium actor Irrfan Khan reveals filmmaker Tigmanshu Dhulia had offered him to play the titular role in Revolver Rani, which later went to Kangana Ranaut. Hindi Medium actor Irrfan Khan reveals filmmaker Tigmanshu Dhulia had offered him to play the titular role in Revolver Rani, which later went to Kangana Ranaut.

Actor Irrfan Khan reveals filmmaker Tigmanshu Dhulia had offered him to play the titular role in Revolver Rani, which later went to Kangana Ranaut. The 50-year-old actor says he had almost joined the project but did not take up the offer due to “intimate scenes” in the film.

“I was offered the role of a woman in Tigmanshu Dhulia’s Revolver Rani. He had offered me Kangana Ranaut’s role when he was producing the film. I had made up my mind to do it. But there were some intimate scenes that I thought people will not enjoy,” Irrfan told PTI.

“I would love to play a woman on-screen. But I am not ok with intimate scenes as that might put them (audience) off,” he adds.

The crime-drama which released in 2014 was directed by Sai Kabir and featured Kangana and Vir Das in the lead roles.

In his upcoming film, Hindi Medium Irrfan’s plays a businessman who owns a saree shop in Delhi’s Chandni Chowk. A scene in the film required Irrfan’s character to drape a saree and he learnt the intricacies of draping to make his performance look perfect.

“It was a great experience. It was fun,” he adds. Also starring Pakistani actress Saba Qamar, Hindi Medium is slated to release on May 12.

His upcoming film Hindi Medium will be based on how he struggles to admit his child to an English Medium school to climb the social strata. The film reflects how our society is obsessed with the frivolous thought thatEnglish-speaking public happen to be more educated than the ones who speak in Hindi.

