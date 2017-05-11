Hindi Medium actor Irrfan Khan has another Hollywood project in hand

Hindi Medium actor Irrfan Khan has starred in many popular Hollywood films. Hindi Medium actor Irrfan Khan has starred in many popular Hollywood films.

Actor Irrfan Khan has been roped in to star in Hollywood film Puzzle by New York-based Big Beach Films, known for producing the Oscar-winning Little Miss Sunshine. It will be directed by Marc Turtletaub.

Turtletaub shared that “I feel fortunate to have the opportunity to work with this exceptional screenplay and talented cast. It is rare to find such a distinctive story of a woman finding her true self in mid-life.”

The film will be helmed by Big Beach’s co-partner Turtletaub. It is an adaptation of the Argentine film Rompecabezas. It was directed by Natalia Smirnoff and came out in 2010. It was nominated for the Golden Bear at the Berlin Film Festival.

Irrfan said in a statement: “I’m really looking forward to working with the team who have been associated with great films like Little Miss Sunshine, Loving and many more.”

The film tells the tale of a 40-something woman who is consumed with caring for the men in her family. When she discovers she has a gift for assembling puzzles, her world begins to open and her entire family is forced to adjust and grow as well.

Irrfan, who starred in Ron Howard’s 2016 film Inferno, based on a book by Dan Brown with the same name, will soon leave for New York to begin work on the project in which he essays the lead alongside Emmy award winning actress Kelly Macdonald. She has starred in movies The Girl in the Café, No Country for Old Men and many more.

Also Read | Hindi Medium song Oh Ho Ho Ho: Irrfan Khan’s baraati mode is on, revives Sukhbir’s foot-tapping number

“My co-actors have an incredible array of work and I’m happy to soon be working with someone as talented as Kelly Macdonald. We will begin work in June,” he said.

Khan’s Hollywood credits include Inferno with Tom Hanks, Ang Lee’s Life of Pi and Jurassic World with Chris Pratt. He is represented by Gersh and Brillstein Entertainment Partners.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now