Hindi cinema needs to raise its standards: Irrfan Khan

Actor Irrfan Khan, who has proved his mettle not just in Bollywood but in Hollywood as well, feels that Hindi cinema needs to raise is standards to survive among good Hollywood films and regional films.

“Cinema is changing and its audience is getting mature. If you can present content driven film then audience always gives result to the film.”

“But now I feel that Hindi cinema needs to raise it’s standard because from one side, good Hollywood films are dividing business of Hindi cinema and from another side, regional films are getting better,” Irrfan told reporters.

He also feels that “Southern films like Baahubali has the capacity to capture the whole market of India therefore, Hindi cinema need to come up with really good subjects.

“They should attract audience through that (good subjects) otherwise it will get difficult for them,” said Irrfan on Monday at the screening of film Hindi Medium organised by the makers for the teachers of Hindi Medium schools.

Hindi Medium has touched base upon one of the most important obsessions in our country, which is to speak impeccable English.

Talking about the same, Irrfan said: “English has become necessity. We are not against that language in this film and I feel as an individual, we should learn as many languages as we can but we should be proud and have confidence in our own language. We should not feel backwards as compared to anybody.”

Irrfan also spoke about the current scenario of education in India.

“Today studies have become more competitive and it is not enough for kids to learn only at schools and for that, they need extra time for studies in private classes. In our country, the standard of government aided schools is not good and if it gets better then only our national language has some chances to hold its place,” he said.

Hindi Medium is directed by Saket Choudhary. It also stars Pakistani actress Saba Qamar, as well as Deepak Dobriyal and Amrita Singh in pivotal roles.

It is all set to release on May 19.

