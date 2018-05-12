Himesh Reshammiya ties the knot with Sonia Kapoor, shares first photo

Himesh Reshammiya got married to Sonia Kapoor on May 11. Himesh Reshammiya got married to Sonia Kapoor on May 11.

After Sonam Kapoor and Neha Dhupia, tinsel town heard the wedding bells of singer-actor Himesh Reshammiya on Friday. The singer tied the knot with longtime girlfriend Sonia Kapoor in a private ceremony at his residence in the presence of close friends and family. His son from his first marriage, Swaym, also attended the ceremony.

The photos from the wedding were shared by the “Viraaniya” singer on his Facebook account with the caption, “Togetherness is bliss!” The beautiful clicks of the newlyweds have them looking much in love with each other. If reports are to be believed Himesh and Sonia have been together for over ten years now. It was in June 2017 that Himesh got officially divorced from Komal, his first wife of 22 years.

Sharing the news of his wedding, Himesh told Mid-Day on Friday, “The marriage ceremony will be held at my home tonight. We plan to throw a party for our friends in the film fraternity later. Since tonight offers an auspicious mahurat, we decided to go ahead. It was a last-minute plan. The lagna time is 1.30 am. Considering the odd mahurat time, we haven’t invited any of our friends to the ceremony.”

In a statement, Himesh spoke about his former wife and said, “Sometimes in life, mutual respect becomes the most important and giving due respect to our relationship, Komal and I have amicably decided to part ways. There is no problem whatsoever with this decision among us and our family as every member respects it. Yet, Komal is and will always remain a part of our family and I will always be a part of her family.”

Also, Komal refuted the rumours Sonia being the reason of the divorce as she said in a statement, “There are compatibility issues in our marriage but we respect each other immensely. Nobody else should be dragged into this matter and nobody else is responsible for this and the reason for our marriage not working is only and only compatibility. Sonia is not responsible for this at all and our son Swaym and our family loves Sonia just like a family member.”

Sonia Kapoor is a television actor who has done TV shows like Kaisa Ye Pyar Hai, Jugni Chali Jalandhar, Yes Boss and Remix.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd