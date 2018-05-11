Himesh Reshammiya all set to tie the knot with Sonia Kapoor on May 11

Himesh Reshammiya is said to be dating Sonia Kapoor for over ten years now. Himesh Reshammiya is said to be dating Sonia Kapoor for over ten years now.

Singer Himesh Reshammiya will get hitched to TV actor Sonia Kapoor on Friday evening in a private ceremony at his residence. The ceremony will be attended only by the family of the couple and a few close friends. Himesh’s son Swaym will also join his father in the celebration. More details about his marriage are yet to be revealed.

Sonia Kapoor is a television actor who was seen in shows like Kaisa Ye Pyar Hai, Jugni Chali Jalandhar, Yes Boss, Remix and many others. According to the reports, Himesh and Sonia have been dating each other for over ten years now.

In June 2017, Himesh parted ways with his wife of 22 years, Komal. At the time of separation, Himesh’s closeness with Sonia was said to be the reason of his divorce but later Komal, in a statement, refuted all the rumours. She said, “Himesh and I completely respect each other and are jointly going with this decision to part ways legally but mutual respect will always be there for us as I am a part of his family and will always be, and the same is with him towards my family. There are compatibility issues in our marriage but we respect each other immensely. Nobody else should be dragged into this matter and nobody else is responsible for this and the reason for our marriage not working is only and only compatibility. Sonia is not responsible for this at all and our son Swaym and our family loves Sonia just like a family member.”

