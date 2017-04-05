Himesh Reshammiya thinks Salman Khan’s rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vantur has Bollywood mainstream voice

Himesh Reshammiya said that the appreciation he received after the release of ‘Every night and day’ is all because of Iulia Vantur. Himesh Reshammiya said that the appreciation he received after the release of ‘Every night and day’ is all because of Iulia Vantur.

Singer-composer-actor Himesh Reshammiya, who teamed up with Iulia Vantur for his latest album Aap Se Mausiiquii, says she has a Bollywood mainstream voice.

“When I first heard her voice, it was like Bollywood mainstream voice. Initially, I didn’t know whether she could sing in Hindi, but when I sent her the song, she completed the dubbing in one hour,” Himesh said on Tuesday at the on location shoot of “Every night and day”, a song from the album.

“Usually, best singers take four to five hours for it. She has sung the song without auto tuning. She has an angelic voice and I would like to collaborate with her in new songs as well,” he added.

Praising her further, Himesh said: “The appreciation that we received after the release of the audio of ‘Every night and day’ is all because of Iulia Vantur. According to me as a composer of this song, she made this song sound very fresh. We are shooting our sixth video of my album, and we will release this song at the end of this month.”

Talking about musical collaborations with superstar Salman Khan in his upcoming movies, he said: “Salman understands music. He is a big star and my mentor in this field. I don’t question him at all. We make our bank of tunes and if Salman bhai feels that a particular tune will be best for his film, then he is the one who decides it.

“Right now, we have created some amazing compositions and now it is in Salman’s hand when to utilise those tunes.”

Himesh also confirmed that after the completion of his reality show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Lil Champs, he will start working on his next film Exposed 2.

