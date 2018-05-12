Here’s everything about Sonia Kapoor, Himesh Reshammiya’s wife

Composer Himesh Reshammiya and Sonia Kapoor tied the knot on May 11 in Mumbai Composer Himesh Reshammiya and Sonia Kapoor tied the knot on May 11 in Mumbai

Singer and music composer Himesh Reshammiya recently announced the news of his wedding with partner Sonia Kapoor. Since then, people’s curiosity has been piqued with respect to Kapoor.

Sonia Kapoor is a television actor, who has been a part of shows like Kkusum, Kittie Party, Kaisa Ye Pyar Hai, Jugni Chali Jalandhar, Yes Boss, and Remix. Reshammiya and Kapoor have been in a relationship for over a decade now, according to reports. Apart from appearing in popular shows over the years, Kapoor has also appeared in a handful of movies like Officer, Satta, and Fareb.

Earlier, there were reports that the two had broken up. However, the two seem to have survived the highs and lows of their relationship and have finally made it. The composer recently shared first set of pictures post the wedding on the social media. Reshammiya and Kapoor tied the knot on Friday night at the music director’s residence in Mumbai. This is Reshammiya’s second marriage. He was earlier married to Komal for two decades.

The composer is really excited about the new phase of his life as he shared, “I am really happy that Sonia and I have started this new journey, she is a lovely girl and I have loved her unconditionally.” Sonia Kapoor said, “Himesh is a wonderful human being and my soul mate. He means the world to me and I am very happy to start this beautiful journey with him.”

See photos from Himesh Reshammiya’s wedding:

Himesh Reshammiya and Sonia Kapoor flash a smile for the shutterbugs (photo credit: Himesh Reshammiya and Sonia Kapoor flash a smile for the shutterbugs (photo credit: Facebook /@himeshreshammiyaonline)

Music composer Himesh Reshammiya strikes a pose at his wedding (photo credit: Facebook/@himeshreshammiyaonline) Music composer Himesh Reshammiya strikes a pose at his wedding (photo credit: Facebook/@himeshreshammiyaonline)

This is the composer’s second marriage (photo credit: Facebook/@himeshreshammiyaonline) This is the composer’s second marriage (photo credit: Facebook/@himeshreshammiyaonline)

Himesh Reshammiya tied the knot with TV actor Sonia Kapoor on Friday night in Mumbai (photo credit: Facebook/@himeshreshammiyaonline) Himesh Reshammiya tied the knot with TV actor Sonia Kapoor on Friday night in Mumbai (photo credit: Facebook/@himeshreshammiyaonline)

Ahead of the wedding, Reshammiya’s’ team, had released an official statement that gave details about the function.

“Himesh Reshammiya will tie the knot with long-time girlfriend Sonia Kapoor. A simple ceremony will be held on the night of May 11 at his residence. The ceremony will be a close-knit affair with just close family and friends. Himesh’s parents and son Swaym will also be present for the occasion.”

