I will always be a part of his family: Himesh Reshammiya’s wife Komal, after the couple got officially divorced

Bollywood actor-musician-playback singer Himesh Reshammiya and wife Komal have parted ways after 22 years of marriage. On Tuesday evening, the pair, who has a son, was granted divorce by Bombay high court. The divorce comes a few months after the pair separated. It was reported that Himesh’s closeness with actor Sonia Kapoor was the reason behind his separation from Komal. The latter, however, has refuted the reports in a statement issued today.

“Himesh and I completely respect each other and are jointly going with this decision to part ways legally but mutual respect will always be there for us as I am a part of his family and will always be, and the same is with him towards my family. There are compatibility issues in our marriage but we respect each other immensely. Nobody else should be dragged into this matter and nobody else is responsible for this and the reason for our marriage not working is only and only compatibility. Sonia is not responsible for this at all and our son Swaym and our family loves Sonia just like a family member,” Komal said.

Himesh, who had maintained silence on the personal matter for long, also stated that both his and Komal’s families are okay with their decision. “Sometimes in life, mutual respect becomes most important and giving due respect to our relationship, Komal and I have amicably decided to part ways legally as husband and wife and there is no problem whatsoever with this decision between us and our family, as every member of the family has respected our decision. Komal is and will always remain a part of our family and I will always be a part of her family”.

Sources close to the family say that Komal will be living in the same building where Himesh stays. The musician has apparently been seeing Sonia for past 10 years and might get married to her soon. While Sonia did not comment on Himesh’s divorce, she said, “Himesh’s family is my family and I love them.”

Sonia, currently missing from television, has been a part of popular shows like Remix, Kaisa Yeh Pyar Hai and Sati.

