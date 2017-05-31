Himansh Kohli and Zoya Afroz talk beyond Yaariyan and The Xposé, share why Sweetie Weds NRI was the film they were waiting for

Sweetiee Weds NRI stars Himansh Kohli and Zoya Afroz and is set to release on June 2. Sweetiee Weds NRI stars Himansh Kohli and Zoya Afroz and is set to release on June 2.

What’s interesting about speaking to the younger lot of actors is the amount of excitement they bring to the the table. And that’s exactly what we saw when indianexpress.com had a candid chat with two stars of Bollywood’s new breed – Himansh Kohli and Zoya Afroz. Ahead of the release of their film Sweetie Weds NRI, these two shared a lot about their new offering and why God has been kind to them, but in their own manner.

“I was waiting for such a film. So when it came, I grabbed it with both my hands. Because earlier the film I did was quite a serious role. This one is quite fun and I wanted to do something that could connect with the youth and I could play my age onscreen,” Zoya said about the film. The 23-year-old debuted in Himesh Reshammiya’s 2014 thriller The Xposé.

Himansh Kohli had debuted with Divya Khosla Kumar’s directorial Yaariyan in 2014. Himansh Kohli had debuted with Divya Khosla Kumar’s directorial Yaariyan in 2014.

Himansh, on the other hand, wants to go beyond the charm he showed in his hit debut film Yaariyan. “I’m trying to take forward the success of Yaariyan. That was a school boy character and I had a lot of fun. Many still call me by the song ‘Blue Hai Paani (Sunny Sunny)’. With this film I’m expecting they’ll start recognising me as Himansh,” he said.

Sweetie Weds NRI is a rom-com and also stars Darshan Jariwala, Kiran Juneja and Adi Irani. Himansh shares how the film just landed in his lap out of nowhere. “The casting director messaged me on FB that they are looking for an actor. At first I thought who sends stories on Facebook? But at the end I realised it was genuine and exactly what I was waiting for. I wanted to cater to everyone, including parents, in my second film rather than just the youngsters,” the 27-year old actor shares.

Zoya Afroz was crowned Miss India International in 2013. Zoya Afroz was crowned Miss India International in 2013.

Zoya has been a known child actor who starred in films like Hum Saath Saath Hain, Kuch Na Kaho and TV show Son Pari. She eventually also won the Miss India in 2013. So how does she react to the ‘then-and-now’ stories around popular child actors which are so common nowadays?

“My friends showed me a then-and-now story. I found it very sweet and cute. But mostly I get very embarrassed when they start singing “ABCD” (song from Hum Saath Saath Hain)… Whenever I think of doing anything, it happens even before that. God has blessed me. I’m very happy how the journey has been. Even winning Miss India happened on its own. And then, I love being infront of the camera. In your lifetime you get to play so many characters. So acting has been the first love of my life,” she said.

A screen grab of film Hum Saath Saath Hain where Zoya Afroz played one of the the child actors. A screen grab of film Hum Saath Saath Hain where Zoya Afroz played one of the the child actors.

On the contrary Himansh shared how he has to struggle to achieve things in life, yet he is content. “Whenever I’ve wanted something, God has made me long for it a lot, tested my patience to check whether I deserve it and can handle it or not. Initially I was rejected as an actor everywhere. But then radio happened in Delhi. Just when I was about to get settled in radio, I got a call from Channel V. I got the show Humse Hai Life. People loved my character of Raghav. Then I got Yaariyan in the midst of this.”

A still of Sweetiee Weds NRI starring Himansh Kohli and Zoya Afroz. A still of Sweetiee Weds NRI starring Himansh Kohli and Zoya Afroz.

So what does Delhi boy Himansh miss about his hometown? “I miss everything about Delhi. Its food, language, attitude, environment as a whole. Even though I’m enjoying visiting every city, but there’s nothing like Delhi. People say Delhi isn’t safe. I tell them go around with a Delhiite and they’ll lay their life to ensure your safety. Two things if I can take from here will be chicken momos and chole bhature. If I get these Delhi style, I can settle anywhere.”

Watch | Sweetiee Weds NRI Trailer Here

Sweetie Weds NRI is the story about Sweetie and Aakash who think everything is going fine in their love life until Sweetie’s father decided to get her married to an NRI. What begins is Aakash’s struggle to appease her family and impress the father. The film releases on June 2.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd