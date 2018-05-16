High Jack actor Mantra: It’s as if some very mischievous friends have made this film

Actor-VJ Mantra is gearing up for the release of his latest film High Jack on May 18. Actor-VJ Mantra is gearing up for the release of his latest film High Jack on May 18.

RJ-VJ-host-actor Mantra, who is currently winning hearts by playing Genie in Disney’s Broadway musical Aladdin, is also gearing up for the release of his film High Jack. The movie, also starring Sumeet Vyas, Sonnalli Seygall and Kumud Mishra, was postponed but has now finally got a release date – May 18. In an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com, Mantra Mugdh talks about the film being a stoner comedy and his upcoming projects.

Mantra plays a hijacker in the film. But unlike what we’ve seen in previous movies like Neerja (Jim Sarbh), he is a hijacker with a funny bone. He takes over a plane because of some reason and eventually becomes clueless as to how to handle the hijacking. “It is a fun film which has been written by Akarsh Khurana and Adhir Bhat. Imagine if you go to rag someone and get ragged in return, these hijackers face something similar when they go to hijack a plane. Such is the brief of this film,” said Mantra.

The film has Sumeet playing a DJ, while Sonnalli plays a cabin crew member. “The music by Nucleya is already a hit. People are loving it. There is Sumeet Vyas, Sonnalli Seygall, Kumud Mishra and several fantastic theatre actors. So overall, the day the film comes out, everybody will know that some very mischievous friends have made this film. Such is even the feel of this film. There is no serious message or anything,” he added.

High Jack is being touted as a stoner comedy. Bollywood has explored this genre in films like Go Goa Gone and Kaalakaandi. Mantra picks these films to explain why even his film will be accepted by the audience.

“Almost every genre has an audience. India is a developing country and you’ll get to see everything. There is space for everything, there is market for everything. Of course, stoner comedy hasn’t been made enough in Bollywood. Last film was Kaalakaandi which I loved. Go Goa Gone was there which was loved and accepted. So why not High Jack?” the actor reasoned.

Mantra, who has tried his hands at various things from stage to radio, television and even films, shares that he isn’t scared of taking risks. “Not at all! I feel scared to do similar kind of things, which has already been done. There is excitement to do new stuff,” he said.

Watch | High Jack Official Trailer

High Jack was earlier set to release on April 20. But due to Censor Board troubles, it got shifted and will now release on May 18. Mantra tells us why the film got delayed. “The Censor Board was taking its time in clearing the film. You know things take time in our country. There is no problem with it. Just that the procedure was taking time. That’s it,” he said.

Mantra ends the chat by sharing his upcoming projects. “A couple of web-series, and Aladdin. The play will be travelling to different cities of India this year. Then Pro-Kabaddi is happening at the end of this year, so it is a full packed year for me.

“But I still take out time for my own podcast channel, MnM Talkies. I’m trying to get some new level of sound in the world of podcast which has never been heard on radio or in the world of audio before. So I’m really working hard towards it,” he signed off.

