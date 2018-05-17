High Jack actor Sonnalli Seygall: I am happy not to do a glamourous role this time

Sonnalli Seygall shares screen space with Sumeet Vyas in High Jack. Sonnalli Seygall shares screen space with Sumeet Vyas in High Jack.

Sonnalli Seygall is excited for her soon-to-release film High Jack. The film also stars Sumeet Vyas and Mantra. While Sonnalli, who has films like Pyaar Ka Punchnama and Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 to her credit, has a small role in High Jack, she feels lucky and happy to be a part of it.

Sonnalli plays Dilshaad, an airline pilot in High Jack. In an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com, the actor talked about her part in the film, how well she related to the character and her upcoming project.

Are you excited about High Jack?

High Jack is a fun film and I simply loved the script when it was offered to me. I am playing a pilot, named Dilshaad, of the aircraft which gets hijacked. I am there in the film for a very short duration of time.

While there is lots of madness happening in the plane’s main passenger area, my character is oblivious to what is happening. At the same time, there is lot of pressure on her as the hijacker (Mantra) puts a gun to her head and asks her to keep flying.

How well do you relate to the character?

I play a person who is calm and composed even in the stressful situations, which I am in real life too. At the same time, Dilshaad’s character is a feminist and just hates sexiest comments which I personally do not relate to. I believe that being sexiest is very overrated in our society as an issue. There are things which both men and women are better at in various situations and it should not be generalised.

Why is High Jack called a stoner comedy?

High Jack is a stoner comedy because it revolves around a bunch of first-time hijackers who get high along with the passengers on the flight they are trying to hijack. Stoner comedy is a common term in the west but it hasn’t been made enough in Bollywood. We are sure our audiences will like and enjoy the film.

What made you accept the role?

Director Akarsh Khurana has worked with the other High Jack actors in some capacity or the other. When he came to me with the role, I was first surprised as generally very glamorous roles are offered to me. But I thought this is a great offer and was happy with the idea of the film. And the best thing was that he kept it clear that my role is a small one. He is a fun guy to work with and I had a blast on the sets with my co-stars Sumeet Vyas and Mantra.

What are your upcoming projects?

I have already finished shooting for a film which is produced by Luv Ranjan and it is by a new director. My co-star in the film is Sunny Singh. So, I am kind of back with the Pyaar Ka Punchnama team and I am looking forward to it.

High Jack will hit screens on May 18.

