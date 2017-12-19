Hichki trailer: Rani Mukerji’s journey towards overcoming her weakness is inspiring, watch video

Hichki trailer: Rani Mukerji’s comeback film has her suffering from Tourette syndrome. Hichki trailer: Rani Mukerji’s comeback film has her suffering from Tourette syndrome.

Rani Mukerji is coming back to the silver screen after a gap of four years, with some Hichki and loads of expectations. She is returning from her maternity break in an absolutely unseen avatar – Naina Mathur, who is more than a teacher to her students. We know that the Mardaani of Bollywood won’t have bargained for anything mediocre to return to films. Most importantly, if the film is distributed by her home banner Yash Raj Films, the project has to be different. And, indeed it is. Here is Rani, ready with yet another powerpacked performance.

The trailer of Rani Mukerji’s much awaited Bollywood comeback Hichki was launched in Mumbai today. The makers released the trailer via a live video on YRF’s official Facebook handle, in the presence of Rani herself. Hichki is directed by Siddharth P Malhotra and has been produced by Maneesh Sharma. The film is set to release on February 23, 2018.

Hichki highlights the issue people face after being tagged underdogs and has Rani at the core of its plot. It celebrates self-belief, the resilience of human spirit and hope. Its trailer shows the 39-year-old actor as a teacher of a group of ill-mannered students who are out to bully her. Rani, on her side, suffers from Tourette syndrome, which gives her regular hiccups, something that many see as her weakness, but she doesn’t let this take away her confidence. She takes up the challenge of not just finding her own inner strength, but also helping her students find the correct path in life.

Watch | Hichki Trailer

Rani, who overcame stammering in real life, had earlier shared that Hichki is based on a positive premise which is why she decided to take it up. She had also said that she was fortunate to have got the opportunity to portray strong women characters in her films. “As Rani, I play what I am but it’s always inspiring to be other people because I portray so many powerful women on screen, who eventually inspire me and others too,” Rani had spoken in a live chat on her birthday this year.

