Hichki: Rani Mukerji starts shooting. Is she playing a teacher in her comeback? Watch video

Rani Mukerji has donned several characters till date. The talented actor might have remained absent from the big screen, owing to marriage and motherhood, but Rani is set to make her big comeback with Yash Raj Film’s upcoming Hichki. While a lot has already been speculated about the much awaited movie, Rani herself announced the film going on the floors today. But, the way she did that is rather exciting. YRF shared a video on its Twitter page where Rani is writing on a blackboard, “Shoot begins today.” Does that mean she is playing a teacher in the flick, or is it just to generate curiosity? Her spick-and-span look, with tightly tied up hair and a bindi has us guessing.

Rani turned 39 last month. While the actor has so far stayed away from social media because “she respects husband Aditya Chopra’s privacy,” she went live on Yash Raj Film’s Facebook account on her birthday to meet and greet her fans. She spoke in depth about life post marriage and motherhood, and how she was nervous about her comeback. “My next film is Hichki. I hope I will be able to perform well and make you guys happy. Please bless me with good wishes,” Rani had said.

She also said she was fortunate that to have got the opportunity to portray strong women characters in her films. “As Rani, I play what I am but it’s always inspiring to be other people because I portray so many powerful women on screen, who eventually inspire me and others too,” Rani had added in the same live chat.

Hichki is about a woman who turns her biggest weakness into her strength. Rani had said that the film is based on a positive premise which is why she decided to take it up. The film is being produced by Maneesh Sharma and directed by Siddharth Malhotra. Its remaining cast is yet to be announced.

Does that mean Hichki will also show Rani playing a strong character? Rani picked women-centric films much before Vidya Balan, Alia Bhatt and Sonam Kapoor did that. Can we forget her in Black, Hum Tum and her last outing Mardaani? We are sure Hichki will bring out another facet of Rani. We know she is an asset to Bollywood, and we welcome her back!

