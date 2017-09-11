Hichki: Rani Mukerji’s new picture is reminding us why we miss this actor on screen

Rani Mukerji recently spotted at Mumbai airport. Rani Mukerji recently spotted at Mumbai airport.

It’s been three years since Rani Mukerji last appeared on the big screen. The actor last enthralled the audience with ‘Mardaani’, which released in 2014 and introduced actor Tahir Raj Bhasin. In the film, she donned a strict police inspector, who did not think twice before giving it back to the goons. However, we did miss her chirpy side, the kind of roles that have stolen our hearts for years. It wouldn’t be wrong to say that we are still not over her portrayal of Tina in ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’ and many other films.

Earlier this year, on the occasion of her birthday, Rani had announced her next film Hichki, which had made her fans pretty excited. While we still await to know more about her role, a new picture of Rani has surely given us some throwback moments when she ruled the silver screen. As part of a publicity shoot, photographer Avinash Gowariker shot with the actor and shared a click. In the still, Rani has a fainted smile on her face and her eyes are bright like sunshine. The moment you see her, you recall Rani from ‘Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna’, ‘Hum Tum‘ and other hits. Her charm can still give several newbies a run for their money.

Hichki will be directed by Siddharth P Malhotra and produced by Maneesh Sharma under the banner of Yash Raj Films. “It’s a women centric film. It is an underdog story. Rani is the protagonist, there will be other characters. But there is more to experience in it,” Maneesh had earlier told PTI.

Recently, she was also spotted at Manish Malhotra’s weekend bash. In a black dress, Rani looked as if she is aging backwards. She looked just perfect to return on screen.

