Hichki movie release LIVE UPDATES: Reviews, fan reaction and more

Hichki stars Rani Mukerji, Supriya Pilgaonkar, Harsh Mayar, Sachin Pilgaonkar, Kunal Shinde, Shivkumar Subramaniam and Neeraj Kabi.

This week’s big Bollywood release is Yash Raj Films’ Hichki, which revolves around Naina Mathur (Rani Mukerji) who is an aspiring teacher who suffers from Tourette Syndrome. After several rejections, she lands her dream job as a full-time teacher in one of the most elite schools in the city and deals with a section of students who poke fun at her condition and are not ready to accept her as their teacher. It is the story of Naina who turns her weakness into her biggest strength.

Talking about the Siddharth P Malhotra directorial, Rani Mukerji told indianexpress.com, “The film’s primary message is to turn your weakness into your strength. When people tell you that you cannot achieve something because of your ‘weakness’, you have to prove them wrong in your own way. Naina is trying to say through this movie that nobody can decide what you can and cannot achieve in life. A person has to take charge of their own issue, overcome it and turn it into their strength.”

Follow all the updates about Rani Mukerji’s Hichki:

