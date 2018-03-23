Hichki movie release LIVE UPDATES: Reviews, fan reaction and more

This week’s big Bollywood release is Yash Raj Films’ Hichki, which revolves around Naina Mathur (Rani Mukerji) who is an aspiring teacher who suffers from Tourette Syndrome. After several rejections, she lands her dream job as a full-time teacher in one of the most elite schools in the city and deals with a section of students who poke fun at her condition and are not ready to accept her as their teacher. It is the story of Naina who turns her weakness into her biggest strength.
Talking about the Siddharth P Malhotra directorial, Rani Mukerji told indianexpress.com, “The film’s primary message is to turn your weakness into your strength. When people tell you that you cannot achieve something because of your ‘weakness’, you have to prove them wrong in your own way. Naina is trying to say through this movie that nobody can decide what you can and cannot achieve in life. A person has to take charge of their own issue, overcome it and turn it into their strength.”
Follow all the updates about Rani Mukerji’s Hichki:
Karan Johar: "#Hichki is a feel good and extremely sensitive film....adresses a disorder with dignity and strength....#RaniMukerji is the soul and life of this film! She is absolutely brilliant!!!! And reminds you of her exceptional talent again!!!! #Hichki takes you back to school and gives you life lessons in such a nuanced and beautiful way! Well done @sidpmalhotra for directing this film with such an assured hand and with such sensitivity! Must watch!!! #hichki."
Ashutosh Gowariker: "Now, this is a #Hichki which is most welcome!!! A very difficult character BRILLIANTLY portrayed by #RaniMukerji. And a very important story DELICATELY told by @sidpmalhotra. A superb ensemble cast!! @Shanoozeing. Congrats Maneesh Sharma and @yrf @HichkiTheFilm."
Meghna Gulzar: "The rare sensitivity of a simple story that says so much more subliminally! #Hichki is not to be missed! #RaniMukerji is the emotional core of this lovely film! More power to the entire team! @HichkiTheFilm @sidpmalhotra."
Anil Kapoor: "Watched #Hichki last night and absolutely loved it! The whole team has done an exceptional job especially the kids & #NeerajKabi! And Rani you are my new favourite teacher! Your performance has left me speechless!"
Shilpa Shetty: "Just watched #Hichki ,so inspiring. A splendid and flawless performance by my dearest #RaniMukerji, a difficult subject handled so well by director @sidpmalhotra . Take a bow team #Hichki. Must watch 👍😬👌"
Nia Sharma: "#Hichki is such an honest film,especially because of @thisraani she always remains the soul of all her roles.. felt connected. thank youuu @sidpmalhotra for letting me experience that! Today u made me proud brother😊😊"
Tusshar Kapoor: "Rani Mukherjee is flawlessly natural as always & congrats @sidpmalhotra for making a sensitive story so funny and relatable too! #Hichki"
Ravi Dubey: "I love d feeling of being bowled ovr by a film the way a film puts one in a state of euphoria tht lasts long after u walk out of d theatre,#RaniMukherji :outstanding ,unprecedented ,the children: so endearing & my friend @sidpmalhotra take a bow brother so so proud @yrf #hichki"
Karan Malhotra: "Saw HICHKI... Few films make you feel like being a better person. This film is one of them. Thank you so much for this experience #RaniMukherjee. @sidpmalhotra be proud and fly high!!!! And absolutely must mention @Shanoozeing ‘s outstanding casting. #Hichki"
Hichki, which is made on a budget of Rs 20 crore, will hit 961 screens in India.
Talking about the box office prospects of Hichki, trade analyst Girish Johar said, “The issue that Rani Mukerji is trying to highlight with the film is truly a noble endeavour but since Hichki is not the typical run-of-the-mill masala movie. I don’t think it will appeal to the masses. The Friday collection of Hichki is expected to land up around the Rs 2 crore spot but it could go up if the film receives good reviews."
1. Rani Mukerji
Rani Mukerji is making a comeback to the silver screen after the birth of her daughter Adira. In the trailer of the movie, she jerks her neck as she battles through the neuropsychiatric disorder called Tourette Syndrome and struggles to say a sentence at one go due to her speech impairment. Despite all the odds, she (Naina Mathur) doesn’t let go of her dream of being a teacher and builds a healthy relationship with her students. Considering how Rani has always been invested in the character she portrays and understands the sensibilities of it, her role of a determined teacher looks promising in the Siddharth P Malhotra directorial. Also, looking back at how she has earlier presented the life challenges of those with disabilities in 2005 film Black, Hichki leaves us excited to see Rani back in action.
2. Bollywood’s attempt at dealing with physical impairment
After Jagga Jasoos, Hichki seems to belie the perception that Bollywood films only make speech disorders a part of the film’s narrative for comic belief. Here the writers Sidharth P Malhotra and Ankur Chaudhry have tried to deal with the Tourette Syndrome sensibly and have dealt with the subject in a mature manner. The film maintains that hiccups in life like speech defects are not permanent and there is no weakness which is out of human capacities to overcome by hard work and determination.
