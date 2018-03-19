Karan Johar reveals his biggest ‘Hichki’: I was teased because I sounded like a girl

Karan Johar recently revealed that he was bullied when he was younger because of his ‘feminine’ voice. Karan Johar recently revealed that he was bullied when he was younger because of his ‘feminine’ voice.

Despite being one of the most successful personalities of the country, director and producer Karan Johar recently admitted that he was made to feel “lesser” when he was younger. In a discussion with Hichki star Rani Mukerji, Karan admitted that he felt “different” because he had a somewhat ‘feminine’ voice.

“When I was a child, there were many Hichki moments. The one that I wouldn’t have changed today, is that I had a very girlish voice when I was a child. I had a very squeaky voice and I used to get teased a lot”, Karan said.

“Sometimes in my building, or at school by seniors, or when I went to inter-school competitions, I would get teased about being a pansy. So when I began college, I went into public speaking. A gentleman, who used to conduct public speaking classes, Mr Nazareth, told me that you are very conscious of your voice. When I told him that I used to feel awkward about my voice, he said that I should never be ashamed of who I am. And then to improve my voice (it’s texture), he worked out a course. So for three years, I would go to him and his wife, thrice a week and they gave me speech training. It helped me speak and project and train my voice to find baritone. But I just feel like today, I would not change how I sounded. I wouldn’t do what I did and I wouldn’t make my children do the same”, he further added.

The makers of Hichki are promoting their upcoming drama by asking popular personalities about the biggest hurdle they faced in their lives. Rani has also spoken to her industry friends, Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif, about the ‘Hichki’ moments of their lives.

Directed by Siddharth P Malhotra and produced by Maneesh Sharma, Hichki is set to hit the big screen on March 23.

