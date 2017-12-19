Hichki actor Rani Mukerji: You have to see the actor for what is her worth in the cinema hall

Rani Mukerji is all set to make a comeback with Hichki. Rani Mukerji is all set to make a comeback with Hichki.

Actress Rani Mukerji is all set to make her comeback with comedy drama Hichki. The actor launched the film’s trailer in Mumbai on Tuesday. Making a rare media appearance, Rani seemed upbeat to present the trailer of her comeback vehicle.

At the event, when Rani Mukerji was asked if she feels there is a discrimination between how male actors are treated vs female actors when it comes to accepting them after a certain age or being married or post having a baby. To this Rani emphasised the point that the scenario is now slowly changing, but people need to change their mindset. She said, “I don’t think that’s true. Times are changing. In the west, there has never been any discrimination. They don’t have any hichki (hiccup). Yes, over here we do have that hichki and it’ll go away if we work on it. The hichki is in everybody’s mindset.”

She further added, “If you see a female actor and go watch her film without tagging her as a ‘woman who is married or who has a kid’, you will just see the character and the female actor who is playing it. But if you’re going to judge the female actor on the basis of what’s going on in her personal life, these hichkis will keep coming to you. You have to come to the theater sans hichki. You have to see the female actor for what is her worth in the cinema hall.”

Rani and her producer-husband Aditya Chopra have managed to keep their daughter Adira away from the media glare. When asked about this, the Mardani actor said, “It is a decision. My husband, who is a private person, wants Adira to have a normal upbringing and seeing the circumstances around her, where the parents are slightly known, there will always be intrigue as to what our child is, how our child is. There will be a kind of extra attention which probably they don’t deserve.”

“If they are going to the school, you are hoping your child is going to be tested equally like others. You don’t want them to have extra privileges or extra importance. You want them to grow up as normal people. If she is on a beach with her friends or she is going to a park, she should go unnoticed, without anyone around her saying, ‘Oh! She is the daughter of so and so…’ We are trying our level best to achieve that. Of course, it is difficult because we have a culture where our fans and well-wishers want to know how the child looks like. If she has my eyes or if she has straight or curly hair. But we will do what we think is best for our child and this is what we think is the best for Adira,” said Rani Mukerji.

