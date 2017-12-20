Hichki actor Rani Mukerji: Didn’t miss being away from screen, have come back looking better

Rani Mukerji welcomed daughter Adira with husband Aditya Chopra in 2015. Rani Mukerji welcomed daughter Adira with husband Aditya Chopra in 2015.

After embracing motherhood in 2015, Bollywood star Rani Mukerji decided to step away from the movies. Even though her fans missed her on the screen, the actor was busy enjoying her new role as a mother.

In fact, Rani, who is gearing up for the release of her next film Hichki, believes motherhood has turned her into a fitter and fresher person and it will reflect on screen when people will watch her in the theaters from February 23.

At the trailer launch of Hichki, when asked if the gap between her last release Mardaani and the new film hurt, the actor said, “No! See I am back looking younger, better and fresh after having a baby. I would not complain about it at all.”

“Of course, the fans did complain but I’m sure they are reasonable enough to understand that when you have a baby—unfortunately, if men had babies we would be free to go about with our jobs. But it’s not like that. We cannot fight nature.”

Rani Mukerji, who welcomed daughter Adira with husband Aditya Chopra in 2015, said besides the physical effects, motherhood brings with it a lot of emotional changes and she wanted to experience them fully before facing the camera again.

“As a woman, you undergo a lot of changes when you become a mother. It’s not only physical but a lot of emotional changes which come into your life. You give birth to a life. You are responsible for it. Every single girl, who becomes a mother experiences motherhood in different ways. There are women, who come back to work in three months and there are some who come back after 10-15 years.

“Emotionally I’ve gone through a very different phase after having my child. I can only tell you that it has been very enriching, fulfilling and loving. I’ve come back with a lot of love. Now when I see mothers, parents, my heart goes out to them because I’ve been through that myself. I have not missed being on screen. Thanks to my husband who is in the same profession, I didn’t feel away from it at all,” said Rani.

