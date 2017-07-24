Here’s how Katrina Kaif is spending her free time in Morocco, see pictures

Katrina Kaif’s surfing click from Morocco is giving us all type of goals. Katrina Kaif’s surfing click from Morocco is giving us all type of goals.

Jagga Jasoos actor Katrina Kaif is having the time of her life surfing, among other things, in Morocco, and we can’t get over how multi-talented this leading Bollywood beauty is. Sharing a candid click from the beach, she wrote, “Back out again…….”

In yet another post, Katrina shared an on-set photo from her upcoming flick, Tiger Zinda Hai, starring Salman Khan. Engrossed in a meeting with director Ali Abbas Zafar, Katrina wrote, “Power meeting on set. Tiger time.”

The actor had recently announced that she is trying her hands at surfing in her free time with a video on Instagram. She wrote, “First time surfing in Essaouira.” Well, with surfing added to Katrina’s list, there is no doubt that she is a total adventurer in life. Complete in her surfing gear, it looks like Katrina is ruling the waves just like she is ruling Bollywood.

Both Katrina and Salman arrived in Morocco after they attended IIFA 2017 in New York. The actors have already shot the first schedule of the film in Austria.

Even though they dated for a while and eventually fell apart, the duo seem to be on good terms. In a recent interview, Katrina also revealed how Salman was a huge pillar of support during her early days in Bollywood.

Katrina was last seen in Jagga Jasoos with Ranbir Kapoor which released on July 14. Sadly, the film failed to impress critics and fans alike. Katrina is also working on her next film Thugs of Hindostan co-starring Aamir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan.

