Here’s what Twinkle Khanna has to say about Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh

Twinkle Khanna takes the sarcastic route, calls Ram Rahim Singh her idol. Twinkle Khanna takes the sarcastic route, calls Ram Rahim Singh her idol.

Twinkle Khanna aka Mrs Funnybones new blog titled, “When the Love Charger ran out of battery” is up and it is all about the ongoing protests in support of Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh.

In the interesting piece, Twinkle sarcastically writes that after watching MSG: The Messenger’s trailer, she was so hooked that she started her very own MSG club. And this doesn’t really come as a surprise because when husband Akshay Kumar’s Jolly LLB 2 and MSG: The Lionheart 2 clashed at the theatres, she was in a fix about which movie to watch.

So about her club, Twinkle recounts how she persistently asked people to join it and then after a lot of pleading, three of her friends agreed to give the film a watch. MSG, came out in Februray 2015, and was written, directed and helmed by religious leader Gurmeet Ram Rahim, the same person who has been convicted of rape, and the verdict has caused so much havoc in Punjab and Haryana.

Twinkle then goes on to describe how she happened to stay in the same hotel as the baba and how she fangirled around and took a selfie with his green convertible.

And soon enough, Twinkle’s witty jibes at the religious leader took an unpleasant turn. “The Love Charger had moved into my neighbourhood. I feverishly posted about my new neighbour along with pictures of garlanded bottles of Chinese seasoning. Soon enough, his top aide got hold of my number and, politely, asked me to shut the hell up.”

But after all this banter, Twinkle comes to the point, the bloody riots in Punjab-Haryana and says they were the real eye-opener for her. In the same blog for TOI, she writes, “Mayhem spread across parts of Punjab and Haryana as his followers, who call themselves Insan, forgot about their humanity and went about threatening to ‘wipe out India’.”

Comparing the abundance of babas to that of potholes in India, Twinkle thinks that the real problem is within us, because as quickly as we discover one baba as fraud, we go on to find another replacement for the same. She urges people to stop believing in shams like these and writes, “It is time that we gullible fools stop turning towards them like a bunch of silly sunflowers looking for the sun, forgetting that a halo is just a trick of the light.”

She then takes another jibe by mentioning how her former colleague, Kiku Sharda, once got jailed for imitating the baba or The Love Charger, as Twinkle calls it. She suggests that Kiku should visit a Chinese restaurant and celebrate with some non-MSG Chinese food.

