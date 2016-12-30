Here’s what Aamir Khan wants wife Kiran Rao to do in 2017, see their pics together

Agreeing to husband Aamir Khan’s offer, Kiran Rao made it her resolution for 2017. “My resolution in 2017 is to give myself more time and focus on writing,” said Kiran. Agreeing to husband Aamir Khan’s offer, Kiran Rao made it her resolution for 2017. “My resolution in 2017 is to give myself more time and focus on writing,” said Kiran.

Aamir Khan and wife Kiran Rao celebrated their 11th wedding anniversary in the scenic Panchgani on December 28. The superstar who is riding high on the super success of Dangal sounded happy as he and Kiran jointly addressed the media. Wishing everyone a happy new year in advance, Aamir expressed his desire of seeing wife Kiran take up time to write her own film script.

Said Aamir, “I think she gives me and Azad a lot of time. Now she should work on her script and I will take care of Azad.” Kiran, who was active in filmmaking, had put her professional film career on the backburner after delivering Azad. Now that her son has grown up, Kiran look set to make a comeback to filmmaking and complete the script that she has been penning for long.

Agreeing to do the same, Kiran also made it her resolution for 2017. “My resolution in 2017 is to give myself more time and focus on writing,” said Kiran.

Talking about Dangal and its success, Aamir expressed his happiness and satisfaction at the universal love his movie has garnered till date. Calling his wedding anniversary and success of Dangal as reason for double celebration, Aamir said, “We are very happpy that we have celebrated our 11th wedding anniversary and thankful that Almighty has given us a life together. We are also happy that our film has been appreciated by people a lot. So this is a double celebration for us.”

See Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao’s 11th wedding anniversary celebration pics:

Meanwhile, Kiran said, “We are very happy that we are getting a chance to spend the end of the year with friends. Our film has received so much love and praise that it is going to make this year very special.” Aamir who prefers to relax and chill in Panchgani revealed that the hill station and its serene atmosphere provides the best platform for creative work.

“I like Panchgani a lot. The Sahaydri mountain range here is my favourite. It was my dream that I should have a house here and I am thankful that we have it today by God’s grace. Most of my creative work happens here. Dangal’s songs were made here. The background score of Taare Zameen Par was also scored here.”

See pics | Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao’s Much-in-love Pictures As They Celebrate Anniversary, Dangal success

The actor also wished all his fans a happy new year in advance and expressed hope that everyone would have a successful 2017.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd